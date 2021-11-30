The East Tennessee State men's basketball team puts a five-game winning streak on the line Wednesday night at UAB.
The Bucs (5-2) take on the Blazers (5-2) at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
ETSU is coming off a 92-74 victory over Lees-McRae. UAB lost 63-61 to San Francisco last Friday in the Las Vegas Invitational title game. The Blazers’ other loss was also a close one, 66-63 at South Carolina.
“They’re good," ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “Outside of Tennessee, they’re the second-best team that we’ll play in nonconference play. They’re real athletic, real talented. They’re deep, they’re well coached and they defend.”
UAB averages 13.9 steals per game and causes 10 more turnovers than it commits, numbers that lead the nation. Those might be important statistics against an ETSU team that's not taken care of the ball. The Bucs average more turnovers than assists.
“Taking care of the ball’s going to be really important,” Oliver said.
UAB has won all four games in the series with ETSU, including last year’s 65-61 victory at Freedom Hall, and is 4-0 at home this season.
BY THE NUMBERS
Jordan Walker, a 5-foot-11 junior, leads UAB in scoring at 17.3 points per game. Quan Jackson, a 6-4 graduate, averages 12.3 and Michael Ertel, a 6-2 graduate, averages 10.9. Ertel had 19 against ETSU last season.
Trey Jemison leads the Blazers in rebounding at 8.4 per game and shoots 65% from the field.
David Sloan averages 13.9 points, tops for the Bucs. Jordan King adds 11.4 and Ledarrius Brewer 10.9. Ty Brewer is the Bucs’ top rebounder at 6.0 per game.
THE VENUE
Bartow Arena is named after the late Gene Bartow, longtime UAB coach. Bartow’s son, Murry, was ETSU’s coach for 12 years. Prior to his time at ETSU, Bartow coached at UAB for six seasons.
Murry Bartow will be at the game, doing radio for UAB.
HOME SWEET HOME
After Wednesday night’s game, the Bucs begin a three-game homestand Saturday when Lenoir-Rhyne, a game moved to 7:30 p.m. because of ETSU's FCS playoff game earlier in the day. Then it’s Morehead State on Dec. 11 and North Carolina A&T on Dec. 14.