Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and East Tennessee State basketball coach Jason Shay loved what he saw Friday, even if it was a little ugly at times.
Ledarrius Brewer overcame a tough start to score 20 points, and the Bucs gave Shay his first win as their head coach by pulling away to beat Middle Tennessee State, 57-43, in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida.
“Early in the season, there’s going to be some grind-out games,” Shay said. “It’s not pretty basketball, but a win’s a win, and we’ll take it any way we can.”
Shay’s team had dropped the first two games in the Florida tournament, including a 67-66 defeat to Austin Peay on Thanksgiving Day. His players celebrated his first victory by dousing him with the contents of the water cooler.
“I thought I’d feel more elation,” Shay said. “It’s probably more relief.”
Both teams were slogging through a slugfest until the final eight minutes, when ETSU went on a 15-2 run and began to pull away. Back-to-back dunks from the Brewer brothers, Ledarrius and Ty, put the Bucs up 42-32 with 6:44 left. A 3-pointer by David Sloan as the shot clock ticked down stretched the lead to 45-34, and ETSU wasn’t seriously threatened the rest of the way.
The Bucs’ biggest lead was 15 points.
“We just improved over the three days we were here,” Shay said. “Our defense really came a long way. I told people we’d work so hard on our defense. We defended for 40 minutes, and we turned them over 27 times. We grabbed rebounds with two hands. We won the fight for loose balls, and that’s what I’m most proud of.”
The Bucs missed 10 out of 11 shots during a span early in the first half and then went four minutes without a point later in the half. Somehow, they were still in the game.
In the final minute of the first half, each team committed a turnover. Damari Monsanto wound up with the ball and spotted Ledarrius Brewer breaking toward the hoop. A perfect lob pass ended up with an alley-oop dunk that gave ETSU a 24-22 halftime lead.
“We set basketball back about 50 years,” Shay said during his halftime interview on the game’s video stream.
The dunk was Brewer’s first basket after he missed his first six shots, but the team kept imploring him to shoot.
“The team is looking for me to score a lot of the points, I guess,” said Brewer, who also had eight rebounds. “I have to get into that role more. I don’t like to be a selfish person, but someone told me if I don’t take those shots, I’m being selfish.”
3-POINT MARK
The Bucs missed all 10 of their 3-point attempts in the first half, putting a long streak in jeopardy. ETSU had made at least one 3-point shot in 1,037 consecutive games, dating back to Feb. 16, 1987. That streak was fifth in the nation.
Ledarrius Brewer connected on the Bucs’ first long-range try in the second half, stretching the streak to 1,038 games.
BY THE NUMBERS
Ty Brewer and Silas Adheke each had eight points for the Bucs, who rallied to shoot 37% from the field. Adheke also had seven rebounds while being saddled by foul trouble in the second half.
ETSU finished 4 of 22 from 3-point range and made 13 of 19 foul shots. The Bucs won the battle of the boards, 37-33.
Monsanto struggled with his shot despite playing an all-around floor game. He had six rebounds and two assists but missed all seven of his 3-point tries.
Deandre Dishman led Middle Tennessee State (0-2) with 10 points.
UP NEXT
The Bucs travel to one of their favorite arenas, the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina, for their next game. They take on UNC Asheville on Dec. 8.
That arena was the site of ETSU’s Southern Conference tournament championship last March and will be the site of the conference tournament again this season.