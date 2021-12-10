JOHNSON CITY — Randy Sanders wanted to apologize to the folks living near Greene Stadium this week. There was some work to do and it got kind of loud.
As the East Tennessee State football team prepared for its playoff game at North Dakota State, Sanders wanted the Bucs to practice in a noisy environment. Crowds at the Fargodome are among the loudest in college football.
“We may irritate some of the local residents a couple of days this week because we’ll probably see exactly how loud that that speaker can go on the Jumbotron out there to try to simulate some crowd noise,” Sanders said.
With classic rock music blaring at levels making it tough to talk to the person standing next to you, the Bucs tried to run plays with silent counts and using hand signals more than verbal ones.
It was all in preparation for what they were about to face in the Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinals. Noise levels at the 19,000-seat Fargodome have been recorded as high as 115 decibels. The National Institute of Occupational Safety says it’s unsafe to experience that kind of sound for more than 28 seconds. The play clock is longer than that.
“That part’s going to be different,” Sanders said. “Everyone you talk to talks about what a hostile environment it is, how it gets loud.”
North Dakota State, a 26-point favorite, has won 29 of 30 playoff games in the Fargodome since 2010. Opponents have been flagged for 13 false-start penalties in the Bisons' seven home games this season.
“It’s not very often that you have trouble communicating,” Sanders said. “For the most part, I can yell out to the receivers and they hear me from the sidelines. I have a pretty good outside voice. There’s also times I can yell at the quarterback and get his attention to do something while he’s at the line of scrimmage. I don’t expect that to be the case Saturday.”
At least being in a dome won’t be a shock to the players’ systems. Although ETSU hasn’t played a game in the Minidome since 2003, the team does use it to practice from time to time.
“I think having a dome, and the fact that we have practiced in it and done a lot of work in it, makes being in a dome not too different,” Sanders said. “You know our receivers are used to tracking a ball with a roof behind it. Or our returners are used to getting to punts and kickoffs looking up into a roof. Now they'll have a different roof than what we have. I don’t think that will be a big issue for us.”
North Dakota State, which has won eight FCS national championships, is almost 1,300 miles away from ETSU so this will be, by far, the Bucs’ longest trip of the season. It will also be the first time the team has flown.
“I asked the team, ‘How many of you had never been on a plane before?’ ” Sanders said. “A surprising number of hands went up in the air. Sometimes your first plane trip, you can almost burn nervous energy because you’ve never experienced it.
“But whether you fly, ride a bus, walk whatever, we’re still going to focus on what’s the main thing, and the main thing is when we kick the ball off on Saturday.”
Kickoff is set for noon EST, and the game is being televised nationally on ESPN.