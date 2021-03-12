JOHNSON CITY — Randy Sanders says he learned from Johnny Majors a long time ago that a football team sees its most improvement from the first game to the second.
Sanders is about to put that to the test when East Tennessee State hosts Furman on Saturday.
“Johnny Majors used to always say — and Phillip Fulmer believed and most of the guys I worked for believed — you usually make your most improvement from your first game to your second,” Sanders said. “But you typically don’t have three weeks between your first game and your second. So in many ways, it’s almost like playing another opener.”
The Bucs (1-0) earned a 24-17 come-from-behind victory over Samford on Feb. 20. Their second game, against Wofford, was called off.
“I guess to be Week 4 of a football season, we’re about as healthy as you can ever be,” Sanders said. “But we’ve also only played one football game so far.”
Furman (2-1) comes in ranked 15th in the FCS poll. The Paladins have wins over Western Carolina and Samford and a surprising loss to VMI.
ABOUT THE PALADINS
Furman overcame a 17-point deficit in the second quarter to beat Samford 44-37 in overtime.
Hamp Sisson threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes — including a 73-yarder to Ryan Miller tied the game — and all-conference running back Devin Wynn scored the winning TD in overtime.
Miller has eight catches through three games and four went for touchdowns.
Sisson has thrown for eight TDs but has been intercepted four times.
The Paladins are averaging 30.7 points and 472 yards per game.
“What they do on offense is difficult to defend,” Sanders said. “They’re pretty multiple and they’re doing it with good players right now. Offensively, they’ve kind of been rolling with what they’ve done against Western Carolina what they did last week against Sanford.”
On defense, redshirt freshman linebacker Nick Kuzemka leads the team with 21 tackles and senior cornerback Darius Kearse has two interceptions.
ETSU NUMBERS
Running back Quay Holmes had 125 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries against Samford. His backup, Jacob Saylors, had 47 yards on seven carries.
Quarterback Tyler Riddell threw for 186 yards and a TD. He completed 56% of his throws but fumbled away the ball with ETSU in scoring position.
“We have to play way faster than what we did last in the last game,” Sanders said. “We’ve got to eliminate the turnovers we had in the first half. And we’ve got to score touchdowns when we get in the red zone. We can’t afford to be kicking field goals or turning the thing over like we did the last game.”
Defensively, the Bucs had numerous stars in the opener. Donovan Manuel, Jared Folks, Mike Price and Alijah Huzzie had nine tackles each. Manuel had an interception and two of the Bucs’ 10 sacks, and Huzzie had an interception and returned a punt 62 yards to set up an ETSU score.
NO TICKETS
The crowd at the game is being limited to 30% of Greene Stadium’s capacity. No tickets are being sold at the gate.
An announced crowd of 2,106 was at the first game.
Kickoff on Saturday at Greene Stadium is set for 1 p.m.