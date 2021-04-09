East Tennessee State’s football team suddenly has high hopes for this spring season, but the Bucs know this: They had better take care of business Saturday for any of it to matter.
ETSU plays at Mercer at 6 p.m. in Macon, Georgia, in a game with Southern Conference championship and FCS playoff implications. The winner still has a chance to win the title. The loser is out.
Both teams are coming off impressive victories that kept their respective championship hopes alive. ETSU (4-1) beat VMI last week while Mercer (4-2) was knocking off Furman.
It set up an elimination game. Saturday winner would claim the SoCon title — and the league’s automatic playoff bid — should VMI lose to The Citadel the following Saturday. If the Keydets win, they get the title. The best Mercer can do is share the title with VMI. ETSU can still win it outright.
Saturday’s game is a big one for the Bucs regardless of the SoCon title. A win would leave them 5-1 and hopeful of at least an at-large berth to the playoffs, which have been cut from 24 to 16 teams and feature 10 automatic qualifiers and six at-large bids.
ETSU is ranked 20th in the FCS coaches poll, meaning the Bears will be playing their third consecutive game against a ranked team. They beat No. 9 Chattanooga and No. 17 Furman in their past two outings.
With all that going on, Bucs coach Randy Sanders says his team has to remember the task at hand.
“Let’s just focus on what we can control,” Sanders said. “We can’t control how Mercer plays. We can’t control what happens with VMI and Citadel. We can’t control what the playoff committee thinks or anything else. All we can do is control how we go out and play.”
Both teams are on three-game winning streaks.
Mercer quarterback Carter Peevey was the FCS national freshman of the week for his play against Furman when he passed for 406 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
”I think we threw for 400 yards last week if you count Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday all together,” Sanders said with a chuckle.
ETSU beat Mercer 38-33 in the teams’ last meeting, the Bucs’ only SoCon win during a 2019 season in which they finished in last place.
Quay Holmes broke the ETSU school record with 255 rushing yards that day and scored three touchdowns. Holmes has been carrying the offensive load with 332 yards in the past two games.
Sanders has mentioned the possibility of adding a nonconference game on April 17 after Chattanooga's opt-out left a hole in ETSU’s homecoming weekend, but no game has been announced.