JOHNSON CITY — Finally, the East Tennessee State football team was able to relax before the end of a game.
The Bucs pulled away for a 48-21 victory over The Citadel in Saturday's Southern Conference game at Greene Stadium, their first league win by more than seven points since Randy Sanders took over the program four years ago.
“I thought there were a couple times we should have executed better than we did, but for the most part it was a pretty good offensive performance from us,” Sanders said. “I don’t think it was the best we can do, but it was a whole lot better than a lot of them we’ve had so far.”
ETSU's 558 yards of total offense were the second most since the school brought football back.
Quay Holmes rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns for the 12th-ranked Bucs (6-0, 3-0). Holmes' 41 career TDs put him third in school history.
Fullback Jawan Martin had an 18-yard touchdown run on his first carry of the season. Jacob Saylors added a 7-yard TD run and Nate Adkins caught a 2-yard scoring pass from Tyler Riddell. Freshman running back Bryson Irby closed the scoring with a 22-yard TD run.
Tyler Keltner booted two field goals and five extra points.
Jaylan Adams, the Johnson City native who plays quarterback for The Citadel (2-3, 1-1), ran for a touchdown, passed for another and set up the Bulldogs’ third score with a long run. Adams finished with 102 yards on the ground, including runs of 44 and 42 yards. He was 5-of-15 passing for 54 yards.
TOUGH GOING
For 2½ quarters, the Bucs couldn’t shake the Bulldogs. Each time they seemed to gain control, the Bulldogs answered and, more often than not, Adams was involved. The former Science Hill star had a 2-yard touchdown run and a 24-yard touchdown pass to Raleigh Webb.
Logan Billings added the Bulldogs’ other touchdown.
Adams’ touchdown pass cut ETSU’s lead to 17-14 1:39 before halftime, but the Bucs outscored the Bulldogs 31-7 the rest of the way.
ETSU kicked a field goal on the final play of the second quarter and then drove for a touchdown to start the third, giving the Bucs 10 points without the Bulldogs touching the ball. That stretched a 17-14 lead to 27-14.
“If you ever want to know why we defer, tonight was a great example,” Sanders said.
PRICE IS RIGHT
Juliun Price made his presence felt for the first time this season, catching a 20-yard pass on the first play of the game. The wide receiver had missed the team’s first four games with an injury and played just a few snaps in last week’s game.
Price had a team-leading five catches for 78 yards.
BY THE NUMBERS
Riddell completed 16 of 24 passes for 270 yards.
Saylors finished with 94 yards on 12 carries, part of the Bucs' 288 yards on the ground.
Holmes added 50 yards on two receptions.
The Bucs didn’t commit a turnover and were penalized only twice.
Will Huzzie caught just three passes, but one was a doozy. He broke free and hauled in a 48-yard bomb from Riddell to set up an ETSU touchdown. It was the latest in a season full of highlight-reel catches from Huzzie.
The attendance was 9,202.
ANOTHER TD BITES THE DUST
Saylors scored on an apparent 48-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, but it was called back when he was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct for holding up two fingers before he crossed the goal line.
It didn’t hurt the Bucs, who scored two plays later on Holmes' TD run.
It was the second ETSU touchdown of the season wiped out in that fashion. Karon Delince’s score on a 95-yard interception return against Vanderbilt was taken back after he turned around in celebration at the 4.
BACK TO WORK
Garrett Taylor was back as ETSU’s punter after losing his job for a couple of games.
Less than a week after Sanders showed displeasure with both of his punters, Taylor blasted a 76-yard punt that was downed at the Bulldogs’ 4. The kick was a high spiral that turned over and bounced forward after it flew over the returner’s head.
Not to be outdone, Citadel punter Matt Campbell unleashed an 84-yard punt in the third quarter. His effort was downed at the 1.
Taylor added a 53-yarder on his second punt, giving him an average of 64.5 for the game. Campbell averaged 55.8 yards on four kicks.
UP AND OVER
ETSU safety Tyree Robinson made a spectacular play to end The Citadel’s second drive.
Facing fourth-and-2 on their own 35-yard line, the Bulldogs decided to go for it. They ran an option play to the right and after Adams pitched the ball, Robinson leapt over the blockers and crashed down onto the ball carrier for a 2-yard loss.
It gave the Bucs the ball in Citadel territory, but Keltner missed a field goal.
Robinson also intercepted a pass in the second quarter.
INJURY REPORT
ETSU defensive end Austin Lewis left the game after seeming to re-injure the knee he hurt during the preseason. The Bucs were already without linebacker Blake Bockrath, who could be out for the season, and defensive backs Quinn Smith and Zion Alexander.
UP NEXT
The Bucs play at Chattanooga on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The Mocs suffered an overtime loss to VMI.
The Citadel plays at Furman.