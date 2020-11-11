JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State was chosen to finish third in the Southern Conference basketball race based on preseason polls released Wednesday.
The Bucs were third in the coaches and media polls. Furman was picked to win the conference by the media. UNC Greensboro was the pick by the coaches.
Last year, ETSU was picked first and went on to win the conference regular-season and tournament titles, setting a school record for victories in a 30-4 season. With Jason Shay as the Bucs’ new head coach and practically an entire new roster, nobody knows what to expect from the Bucs, who open the season against Abilene Christian on Nov. 25 in Fort Myers, Florida.
The Brewer brothers, Ladarrius and Ty, were both chosen to the 11-man preseason all-conference team. Neither has played a minute for ETSU, but their selections were based on their performances at their previous schools. Ladarrius averaged 12.5 points per game at Southwest Missouri State two seasons ago, while Ty averaged 14.7 points and 7.7 rebounds at Southeastern Louisiana last year.
Joining the Brewers on the preseason all-conference team, were Furman’s Mike Bothwell, Noah Gurley and Clay Mounce, Mercer’s Ross Cummings and Jeff Gary, Chattanooga’s David Jean-Baptiste, Western Carolina’s Mason Faulkner and Wofford’s Storm Murphy. UNC Greensboro’s Isaiah Miller was the preseason player of the year.
In the women’s polls, ETSU was picked seventh in the eight-team league by the coaches and media, ahead of Western Carolina.
Mercer was picked to win the championship by the coaches. Chattanooga was on top of the media poll.
ETSU’s E’Lease Stafford was on the preseason all-conference team. The junior guard averaged 10.7 points a game last year.