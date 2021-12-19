For East Tennessee State, it’s a chance to play one of the iconic programs in women’s college basketball on the court that has hosted the sport’s legends.
On Monday, the Bucs (1-10) take on No. 7 Tennessee (9-1) on the court named for legendary coach Pat Summitt.
Tipoff at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville is set for 6:30 p.m.
ETSU is in the midst of an eight-game losing streak. But regardless of the record, coach Simon Harris said it’s always special when a team can play at “The Summitt.”
“As a basketball purist, it’s one of those places that you always want to be in,” Harris said. “It’s a nationally recognized facility. To actually coach on the same floor that Pat Summitt did, it’s humbling.
“It’s the same for the players to think about all the great players that have been on that court. With our team, there are a bunch of Tennessee kids and it’s a place they all dreamed of playing at.”
The Lady Vols will be looking to get back on track after Saturday’s 74-63 loss to No. 3 and defending national champion Stanford.
It’s a tough task for ETSU, made more so by the recent dismissal of guards Jalia Roberts and Kaia Upton for violating team rules. Roberts was the team’s leading scorer at 11.9 points per game, and the two were the team’s leaders in assists.
“We’re going forward with the people we have,” Harris said. “Everybody’s role has increased and it was great to see Abby Carrington have a better approach to things and look more confident. When you’re thrust into those minutes, you never know how it’s going to go. I’ve been so proud of her.
“Courtney Moore has really stepped up and done a great job. Jakhyia Davis is doing better with more minutes and more opportunity. She’s working hard, trying to figure it out. Sarah Thompson lost some minutes here and there, but she’s working her way back in. I’ve been so proud of her effort level.”
Even with the Bucs’ best effort, Tennessee presents major matchup problems, particularly in 6-foot-2 junior guard Jordan Horston and 6-6 center Tamari Key.
Horston leads the Lady Vols with 16 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
Key is a force inside with 9.7 rebounds per game and she’s blocked 38 shots, more than the rest of the team combined. She’s from the Raleigh, North Carolina, area that is also home to Harris.
“She comes from an amazing family. I’ve watched her blossom and have seen her play for such a long time,” Harris said. “I saw her high school games, her middle school games. It’s so good to watch her thrive. We will have to do what we can to go in there and compete.”
Guard Jordan Walker and forward Alexus Dye, both graduate students, and sophomore Tess Darby fill out a Lady Vols starting lineup with four 6-plus-footers.
“It’s a touch matchup for anybody with the size they have,” Harris said. “But it’s fun with those top 10 matchups because you’re seeing what you’re trying to build toward. I’m really excited about it.”