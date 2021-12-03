JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State and Kennesaw State have met twice on the football field, but the stakes have never been higher than they are Saturday.
The Bucs and Owls meet at Greene Stadium in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
Kennesaw State (11-1) enters on a 10-game winning streak, including last week’s 48-21 victory over Davidson in the first round of the playoffs. The Owls’ only loss was a 45-17 setback to Georgia Tech.
ETSU (10-1), seeded seventh in the playoff field, is coming off a first-round bye.
THE SERIES
Each team has won one game in the series.
ETSU, which reinstituted football after a 12-year absence in 2015, played host to Kennesaw in its first game back. The Owls, playing their first game ever, won 56-16 at Kermit Tipton Stadium, showing that the fledgling ETSU program had a long way to go.
The following year, the Bucs earned their first victory against an FCS opponent since dropping football, and it came at Kennesaw State’s expense. ETSU won 20-17 on JJ Jerman’s field goal in the second overtime.
Saturday’s winner advances to the quarterfinals. ETSU is 0-1 in the FCS playoffs since the program's return, and Kennesaw State has won five postseason games during that time.
RETRRIBUTION TIME
As the Southern Conference offensive player of the year, an All-American and ETSU's all-time leading rusher, Quay Holmes doesn't have anything to prove, but he's hoping for a better ending to his second playoff game.
When the Bucs fell 34-27 against Jacksonville State in the first round of the 2018 FCS playoffs, Holmes was on his way to the end zone with what would have been a tying touchdown. Instead he fumbled when hit from behind by a teammate trying to push him across the goal line.
Jacksonville State recovered and the Bucs’ surprising season, which included a Southern Conference co-championship, came to an end.
Holmes finished with 108 yards that night.
“I remember how that game ended,” he said. “I always told myself if we ever get in that position again, I will at least handle things on my end and be able to come through for my team.”
SCOUTING KENNESAW STATE
Kennesaw State’s option attack produces a lot of yards on the ground. The Owls rank second nationally with 277 yards per game. They’ve rushed for at least 150 in 71 consecutive contests.
Even though quarterback Xavier Shepherd is breaking records with his running ability and his penchant for finding the end zone, he’s also been prolific through the air. The Owls don’t throw the ball all that much, but when they do, it’s efficient. They average 18 yards per completion, which leads the FCS.
Shepherd rushed for four touchdowns and passed for another in last week’s playoff win over Davidson. The Big South Conference’s offensive player of the year has scored 24 touchdowns and passed for 15.
Kennesaw State linebacker Evan Thompson broke the school record with 17 tackles against Davidson. Owls coach Brian Bohannon was the Big South coach of the year.
HOME SWEET HOME
The Bucs are 6-0 at Greene Stadium, where the attendance record has fallen four times this season, and the players are hoping those trends continue.
“We as a team really have an appreciation for the progress that has been made here,” linebacker Jared Folk said. “The fans are great. It’s a beautiful stadium. It’s just knowing everything that’s happened, where we’ve come from, seeing all that transpire, it’s like a spiritual boost, honestly. It’s a great place and you just know what this means to play in the stadium in front of these fans.”