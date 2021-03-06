ASHEVILLE, N.C. — If it had been a boxing match, somebody might have thrown in the towel in the first round.
Luckily for East Tennessee State, it was a 40-minute basketball game and the Bucs know anything can happen in their rivalry with Chattanooga.
ETSU overcame a horrific start and rallied past the short-handed Mocs for a 63-53 victory in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference men's tournament Saturday at Harrah’s Cherokee Center.
The Bucs scored just two points over the first eight minutes, missing nine of their first 10 shots and turning the ball over four times. ETSU coach Jason Shay called a timeout with 11:40 left in the first half and his team down 11-2.
“We got off to a rough start, but we just hung in there,” Shay said. “It’s a 40-minute game and you can’t panic at this time of year.”
The fifth-seeded Bucs (13-11) will face top-seeded UNC Greensboro in the semifinals Sunday at 5 p.m. UNCG pulled away from The Citadel in the closing minutes for an 80-72 victory on Saturday.
The Bucs and UNCG split during the regular season, with the Spartans winning in overtime at Freedom Hall in the regular-seasons finale.
Damari Monsanto came back from what appeared to be a severely sprained ankle to lead ETSU with 18 points and 10 rebounds. David Sloan added 17 points and dominated the final minutes, his drives to the basket resulting in layups and thwarting Chattanooga’s comeback bid.
Ledarrius Brewer had 11 points and Ty Brewer had 10.
“This is the time of year you try to prepare for,” Shay said. “This is the buildup. The culmination is here in Asheville.”
MISSING IN ACTION
Chattanooga was missing two key players — leading scorer Malachi Smith and starting forward Darius Banks — which was announced shortly before the game. Their absence left the Mocs’ bench short with only three substitutes dressed.
Smith had been coming off the bench and averaging 16.8 points a game.
“I don’t know how to quantify that, but you’ve got two guys that are playing 30-plus minutes per game and they’re doing it for a reason,” said Chattanooga coach Lamont Paris, whose team beat ETSU twice during the regular season. “And then at a moment’s notice, you have to take another direction with what you’re doing.”
HOW DID THAT HAPPEN?
After more than eight minutes, the Bucs were on pace to finish with nine points, yet they managed to climb back into the game and actually led at halftime.
ETSU finally forged the first tie of the game at 21 on Ledarrius Brewer's driving layup. Moments later, Ty Brewer scored for the Bucs’ first lead and they were ahead 23-21 at halftime.
The Bucs made enough shots to be hitting 32% by halftime. They led because Mocs were shooting worse, 29%.
Chattanooga’s go-to guy, David Jean-Baptiste, was scoreless in the first half.
TURNING POINT
Monsanto made a crazy scoop layup with his left hand and then swished a 3-pointer, giving ETSU a 37-27 lead with 14 minutes left, the first double-digit lead for either team. The baskets capped a 10-0 run for the Bucs.
Monsanto’s run put the Bucs out front for good. Chattanooga climbed within two but never caught up.
Monsanto, the SoCon’s freshman of the year, was injured early when rolled his left ankle and needed help getting off the court. He returned eight minutes later and was nearly hurt again. He was undercut after getting a rebound in a scrum and his leg buckled. He remained in the game.
“He’s a dog,” Sloan said. “He works hard every day. He does the things we need. I saw it happen. I didn’t think he was going to come back, but it was good to have him back, most definitely.”
IN THE ZONE
The Bucs surprised Chattanooga by going to a 1-3-1 zone often and that held the Mocs to a 32% shooting day. Jean-Baptiste hit 3 of 14 shots from the field and scored eight points.
“We had a week to prepare and we were able to put in zone,” Shay said. “And that maybe threw them off a little bit. Just having that uncertainty and not being prepared for that helped us.”
BALL SECURITY?
Ledarrius Brewer, a first-team all-conference selection, committed seven turnovers, many when he simply threw the ball away.
“That was a little concerning,” Shay said. “They attacked him and he mishandled the ball a couple times and I think he was just a little nonchalant on a few of those passes. At this time of year, you’ve got to be able to play on two feet. You have to play through a little contact. We can’t have the turnovers moving forward, especially against Greensboro.”
MOCS LEADERS
Former walk-on Jamaal Walker’s 16 points led Chattanooga (18-8). Stefan Kenic added 11. A.J. Caldwell, who beat the Bucs with a last-second 3-pointer in Johnson City, finished with three points, going 1-for-5 from the field.