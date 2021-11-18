By Joe Avento
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State basketball coach Desmond Oliver didn’t get emotional about his first victory as a head coach.
His players did it for him.
Moments after the Bucs overcame a tough shooting night to give Oliver his first win, a 56-43 non-conference victory over USC Upstate on Thursday inside Freedom Hall, the players celebrated in a loud locker room, dousing their coach with water.
“They drenched me with 16-ounce bottles of water,” Oliver said. “It was great. I’m not that emotional. I’m happy to be here. I’m excited about the guys I work with. It feels great.”
Early in the game, Oliver wasn’t happy with the rebounding effort his team was putting forth. USC Upstate (1-3) was out-rebounding the Bucs 15-13 when Charlie Weber was inserted into the game. Weber played the most extensive minutes of his career (22) and the 6-foot-9 sophomore began ripping rebounds off the rim. By the time the game ended, he had nine.
“Charlie’s a high-level talent, but he’s had a hard time figuring out what we’re doing on offense and defense,” Oliver said. “I’ve been all over him. I’ve been on him hard about that. I’m so proud of him because he’s never wavered with how tough I’ve been on him. I thought he was dominant on the glass. The rebounding changed when he came into the game.”
Weber finished with seven points and didn’t commit any turnovers.
“He always tells me to play as hard as I can and if I do, I’ll play,” Weber said. “That’s what happened tonight.
“I was great getting a rhythm going.”
ETSU (1-2) finished with a 57-35 advantage on the boards as Silas Adheke got 10 and Vonnie Patterson had nine.
Twenty-six of the Bucs’ rebounds came on the offensive end, where there were plenty to be had. ETSU shot 32% from the field after shooting 23% in the first half.
“We just didn’t make shots,” Oliver said. “I bet you there were 15 layups that we could make that we missed.”
David Sloan led the Bucs with 12 points. Jordan King had 11.
The Bucs struggled shooting from long distance, missing 15 of 16 from 3-point range in the first half. The only reason the Spartans weren’t as bad was that they didn’t shoot as many. They were 1 for 8.
Patterson was 0 for 5 and Ledarrius Brewer, who finished with two points, was 0 for 4.
It added up to a 22-18 ETSU lead at halftime. It was the fewest points an ETSU opponent scored in a first half since Wyoming had 11 in 2018.
Sloan eased the Bucs out of their slumber by making back-to-back 3-pointers as ETSU began to pull ahead early in the second half.
King rebounded from a 1-for-8 start by making consecutive 3-point shots that sealed the victory just as Upstate cut the ETSU lead that had been 15 to five.
The Bucs finished 6 of 30 from 3-point range with Sloan and King each making three. The rest of the team was a combined 0 for 17.
“Just keep shooting,” Sloan said. “They’re eventually going to fall. If you dread on the ones you’re missing, you can’t make a shot that you don’t take.”
Upstate was led by Byson Mozone’s’ nine points.
ETSU takes on Murray State on Monday in the opening game of the Naples Invitational in Florida. It will be the first of three games in three days. The Bucs will play either Missouri State or Long Beach State in the second game.