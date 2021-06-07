JOHNSON CITY — Isaac Farah signed his national letter of intent to join Desmond Oliver's men's basketball program at East Tennessee State, the university announced Monday.
Farah, a 6-foot-9 power forward from Fishers, Indiana, played last season at Liberty Heights Athletic Institute in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“Isaac has as much upside as any player in our program, and we are so excited to work with him and see how great he can become,” said Oliver, ETSU's first-year coach. “He’s one of the few guys on our front line that will be able to play in the post and on the perimeter equally as well. His best basketball is ahead of him.”
Last season at Liberty Heights, Farah averaged 14 points, eight rebounds and three assists. He registered an average of 14.7 points, eight rebounds and 2.3 assists at the state tournament, helping lead his team to the championship game. Farah earned MVP honors after posting a double-double — 20 points and 10 rebounds — against Minnesota Prep.
“I am really excited to be a part of Coach Oliver’s first signing class,” Farah said. “One of the main reasons I signed with ETSU is because it’s a great academic school and a beautiful campus. I think what excited me the most was Coach Oliver and his staff's vision for the program. I’m super pumped to get on campus and start working with the team.”