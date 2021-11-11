Desmond Oliver takes his East Tennessee State basketball team under the lights for the first time for real Friday and the first-time head coach is expecting a battle.
The Bucs open the regular season at Appalachian State for a non-conference game between former Southern Conference rivals. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. at Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina.
“They have three tremendous guards, a really good power forward. … Their starting five is legit,” Oliver said. “And when their bench steps up, they’re really hard to beat, especially at home. It’s a really tough task for us. We’ll find out right away what we’re made of on the road. So I’m excited about this.”
Appalachian State is coached by Kingsport native Dustin Kerns, who signed a contract extension that runs through the 2025-26 season shortly after last season. The Mountaineers have won 35 games in two seasons under Kerns. They won the Sun Belt tournament last year and made the school’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in 21 years.
Appalachian State is 0-1 after opening the season with a loss at Iona.
Justin Forrest is the Mountaineers’ main man. The senior guard has been an All-Sun Belt performer and has averaged more than 15 points during his career. He’s the third-leading scorer in Appalachian State history with 1,828 career points.
SLOAN OK
ETSU’s David Sloan gave Bucs fans a scare in the exhibition win over Catawba when he went down with what was apparently a knee injury. He had gotten off to a good start and seemed to mesh well with Jordan King as Oliver used two point guards in the starting lineup.
Sloan has been practicing at full speed and the knee appears good to go. That was good news to Oliver, who said Sloan has been one of the team’s leaders.
“He works his butt off,” Oliver said. “No one has worked harder in our program than David. No one has changed his body more. When I came in, he was 18% body fat. He was probably the heaviest point guard in the SoCon and one of the heaviest in the country for his size. Now he’s like 9%. He’s chiseled and he’s ready to have a great season.”
TWO BREWERS
Ty Brewer sat out the team’s exhibition game with a thumb injury. He’s been practicing with it heavily taped but is expected back in the lineup Friday.
Brewer will be playing alongside his brother, Ledarrius Brewer, an All-SoCon guard who is poised for a big year.
STARTING SIX
Oliver says he has six players he considers starters.
In addition to Sloan, King and Ledarrius Brewer in the backcourt, Silas Adheke mans the center position while Ty Brewer and Vonnie Patterson are forwards. If Brewer’s thumb is good enough to start, Patterson will be the first man off the bench.
STROTHERS TO RED-SHIRT
Allen Strothers, a 6-foot-1 guard out of Newport News, Virginia, will red-shirt this season, Oliver said.
“Had he been doing what he’s doing now in June, he’d be in my rotation,” Oliver said. “He’s going to be an elite player. With him on the scout team, he’s making these guys better every day in practice.”