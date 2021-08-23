JOHNSON CITY — There’s a cohesiveness within the East Tennessee State offensive line not often seen before the start of a football season.
All five starters from the spring season are back. With that experience, the communication is well ahead of what is typical for this time of year.
“That’s going to be one theme you’ll find with most teams this year,” coach Randy Sanders said. “Typically, you have 12, 13 returning starters and it’s a pretty experienced team. Most teams have 18, 22 returning starters. It’s the nature of the year, the nature of COVID with the way eligibility counts.
“Most everyone has their players back and it will make an interesting football season.”
Senior left tackle Tre’mond Shorts, who shared the Southern Conference’s top blocking award with Chattanooga’s Cole Strange, heads up the offensive line. The other starters are Blake Austin at left guard, Joe Schreiber at center, Tavon Matthews at right guard and Fred Norman Jr. at right tackle.
Sanders said the team has more options thanks to the newcomers stepping in.
Normally, the defense is ahead of the offense this time of year, but that’s not as much the case with everyone back.
“They’re more equal than normal. Anytime you start out, the defense is ahead because they don’t have to work on the timing like the offense,” Sanders said. “They don’t have to get the continuity and there’s not near as much communication on that side of the ball. That doesn’t mean it’s easy to get the defense ready to go.”
Shorts is getting quite a bit of attention, making the All-Southern Conference first team as well as several All-America teams. At 6-foot-4 and 326 pounds, he has the physical size, but Sanders said his mental capacity is the first key to success.
“He’s very intelligent and understands what we’re doing,” Sanders said. “Football makes sense to him. He has the intelligence, tremendous size and enough athletic ability to do his job.
“He’s really a fourth-year starter. He went in the second game of the 2018 season against Tennessee when Miles Smith got hurt.
“He’s been starting ever since,” the coach added.
Shorts has shown his versatility, too, having played guard, both tackle positions and even some at center. He played all 401 snaps in the spring, grading out at 99.5%.
Last season, he had 13 knockdowns, including six in a dominating performance against Western Carolina. That helped pave the way for Quay Holmes to have 197 rushing yards in that 24-17 victory.
Austin is the hometown player, a 6-4, 290-pound redshirt freshman who started the final three games of the season. The former Science Hill star graded out at 98.9% in the 204 snaps he played.
“He’s like Tre’mond in that he understands the schemes and what we’re doing,” Sanders said. “He does a good job at communicating. I’ve always said if you get an offensive lineman to put his hat on the right spot on the right player, at least the defense has to defeat a block.
“Blake brings a lot of understanding where he’s going to step in the right spot. It sounds simplistic, but once you do that, you have a chance. It’s amazing how many defensive players can make a tackle if they’re unblocked. Not many can defeat a block and make a play.”
Schreiber, a 6-3, 295-pound junior, matched Shorts last season with 13 knockdowns.
A big part of preseason is developing the relationship between quarterback and center. It’s important with the Bucs playing different QBs that they have the same rhythm and volume with their cadences.
Sanders noted that’s sometimes easier said than done.
“You want to get the quarterbacks as much alike pre-snap,” he said. “The way you go about communicating, making audibles, things like that, you try to get them all the same. The offensive line can get where they fall into a rhythm with one guy. If they get used to two guys, it’s not that big of an issue for them.”