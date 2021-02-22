JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State baseball team started off with a bang Sunday at Thomas Stadium, scoring the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat Northern Kentucky 3-2 in the opener of their twin bill.
The Norse got a measure of revenge by taking the second game 4-3 for their first victory since May 2019. Northern Kentucky was 0-17 in the pandemic-truncated 2020 season and had lost 21 straight overall.
The Bucs won the weekend series 2-1; they opened the season Saturday with a 10-3 victory over the Norse.
In Sunday's opener, with the score tied at 2, ETSU’s Ben Jackson doubled to start the bottom of the ninth before pinch-runner Markell Graham moved to third on a wild pitch. After intentional walks to Drew Haynie and Jake Lyle followed by a strikeout, Graham scored the winning run on the second wild pitch of the inning.
Ashton King and Haynie had Game 1 homers for the Bucs. ETSU starter Colby Stuart allowed four hits and two runs over six innings, striking out seven and walking none. Landon Smiddy picked up the win after striking out three, giving up one hit and walking one in three innings of relief.
In the second game, starter Hunter Townsend didn't allow a hit in 3 1/3 innings of work but walked five and surrendered four earned runs in taking the loss. Zach Kirby pitched three innings of scoreless relief for ETSU.
ETSU (2-1) is scheduled to return to action Tuesday at home against Appalachian State. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.