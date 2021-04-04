JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State did what it had to do to stay in contention for the Southern Conference football championship, but now the Bucs need some help.
Even after handing VMI its first loss of the season, the Bucs don’t control their own destiny like they once thought they did.
Two weeks ago, it appeared as though winning out would ensure ETSU’s second SoCon title in three seasons. They were in third place, but games against the two teams ahead of them — VMI and Chattanooga — were coming up. The way it was shaking out, had the Bucs won their final three games, they’d get the SoCon’s FCS playoff berth.
Instead, the ETSU’s biggest rival might have struck the fatal blow without even playing a game. Chattanooga opted out of the rest of the season, leaving a hole in ETSU’s schedule.
The Bucs already had a game canceled, against preseason SoCon favorite Wofford, which has been very beatable this season. Now the best they can finish is 5-1 should they beat a red-hot Mercer team on Saturday, while VMI can get to 6-1 with a win against The Citadel on April 17 after enjoying its bye week.
“At the end of the day, we did lose a game so we can’t point fingers,” ETSU running back Quay Holmes said after rushing for a 135 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-20 victory over VMI on Saturday. “We did lose to Furman. If we would have beaten Furman, we’d be undefeated right now. So we look at ourselves in the mirror and realize that we did let a game slip. We’ve had games canceled, but we can’t fully blame it on that.”
ETSU coach Randy Sanders constantly talks about not worrying about things his team can’t control. He files this under that category.
“Honestly, we haven’t talked about it because we can’t control that,” Sanders said. “We had VMI on the schedule this week so we got ready to play VMI. Next week, we’ll get ready to play Mercer. Whatever happens, happens.”
It all comes down to the next two Saturdays. If ETSU beats Mercer, which has won three games in a row and averaged 35 points a game while doing it, the Bucs will turn into big fans of The Citadel. That team’s season has been a disaster, but the Bulldogs managed to beat Wofford on Saturday for their first win.
The Citadel-VMI game is billed as the Military Classic of the South, so the rivalry ramps up the pressure on both teams.
Meanwhile, regardless of the standings and what might happen in the championship race, Sanders is liking his team more and more each week.
“If we play as well as we can, then I’ll take our chances with most teams in the country,” he said. “We’re not there yet. We’re not playing perfect. We’re far from perfect, but gosh, I’ve got guys that play hard. They lay it on the line. They love each other and they trust each other. They believe in each other and they just keep fighting and competing until the final whistle.”