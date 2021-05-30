East Tennessee State’s season ended Sunday when Bucs missed the 54-hole cut at the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship.
ETSU shot 22 over par in the third round and finished in 28th place in the 30-team field at 53 over. The top 15 teams advanced to Monday’s fourth round, and it took a team total of 31 over or better to make the cut. Georgia Tech and TCU tied for 15th at 32 over and will have a playoff for the last spot Monday morning.
Archie Davies and Jack Rhea both shot 74 to lead the Bucs. Trevor Hulbert and Remi Chartier added 77s and Shiso Go a 79. Rhea tied for 58th at 8 over, the only ETSU player inside the top 100.
The tournament is being played at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona
The top eight teams after Monday’s round will advance to match play to determine the national champion.
Eleven-time national champion Oklahoma State stayed out front after a second consecutive 6-under round. At 12 under, the Cowboys are the only team below par and 13 strokes ahead of second-place Oklahoma.
Tennessee was in a group of three teams to miss the playoff by one stroke at 33 over par.
Clemson, with Kingsport’s William Nottingham in the lineup, was at 16 over and in 10th. Nottingham shot 75 Sunday.
In the individual competition, Oklahoma State’s Bo Jin shot a 1-under 69 and was at 9 under. He held a two-shot lead over Clemson’s Turk Pettit.
The individual national champion will be determined Monday.