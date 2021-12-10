FARGO, N.D. — East Tennessee State’s football team has accomplished three of its four goals. Getting to that final one will take a Herculean effort.
The Bucs play at North Dakota State on Saturday in the Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinals in the Fargodome.
It’s a game between teams with very different postseason histories. ETSU, which has one playoff win ever, will be making the second quarterfinal appearance in school history. The Bison have made it that far the past 12 years while winning eight national championships along the way.
None of that worries ETSU coach Randy Sanders.
“We have a team that is obviously very resilient,” Sanders said. “We’ve got a lot guys who have played in tight football games, where things didn’t always go your way. So when they’re faced with a situation where ‘All right, we’ve got to make the play now,’ it’s not the first time and they understand how to handle those situations.”
Both teams come as conference champions. ETSU (11-1) won the Southern Conference and North Dakota State (11-1) won the Missouri Valley Conference.
North Dakota State is favored by as many as 26 points by the Las Vegas oddsmakers. Kickoff is set for noon.
“Right now we’re just trying to win the next game,” Sanders said. “We’re trying to stay alive, you know, the old survive and advance. We just want to win. We just want to keep playing.
ABOUT THE BUCS
ETSU advanced to the quarterfinals with a 32-31 win over Kennesaw State, a game in which the Bucs scored 15 points in the final 1:28. The 11th win broke the school record.
Quay Holmes has broken all the ETSU rushing records this season, but running mate Jacob Saylors can make history in this game. With 15 yards, Saylors will surpass 1,000 for the season.
Holmes enters the game with 1,518. ETSU has never had two 1,000-yard rushers in the same season.
Bucs quarterback Tyler Riddell has a couple of major school records in his sights. Riddell has thrown for 2,372 yards and 19 touchdowns and completed 63.7% of his throws this season. A big game Saturday would push him past the school records in each category.
Riddell has a chance to break the records for: passing yards (2,624 by Todd Wells in 2000); touchdown passes (22 by Greg Ryan in 1996) and completion percentage (62.9% by Randy Meredith in 1989).
SCOUTING THE BISON
North Dakota State is coming off a 38-7 second-round win over Southern Illinois. The Bison rushed for 389 yards and held the ball for more than 37 minutes.
TaMerick Williams had 112 yards and two touchdowns and is the team’s leading rusher with 605 yards and 10 touchdowns. Quarterback Quincy Patterson has rushed for 520 yards and Kobe Johnson has 509.
As a team, the Bison have outrushed opponents 3,379 yards to 997 this season.
Patterson is one of two quarterbacks who play and he’s thrown for six touchdowns while being intercepted four times. Cam Miller has 11 TDs and three interceptions while completing 71.8% of his passes.
Receiver Christian Watson averages 19 yards per catch and has seven touchdown catches.
North Dakota State has sacked opposing quarterbacks 43 times this season. Brayden Thomas leads with eight sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss despite missing two games with an elbow injury.
PUNT RETURNS
Keep an eye on the punting game. While ETSU punter Nate Bracket averages 39.1 yards per punt, North Dakota State has a weapon in returner Jayden Price. Price has averaged 14.8 yards per return, second among active FCS players. Only Samford’s Montrell Washington, a player ETSU knows well, has a higher average.
THE SERIES
This is the first meeting between the schools, which have a home-and-home series scheduled. North Dakota State goes to Johnson City in 2024 and the Bucs return to Fargo in 2026.
TV COVERAGE
The game is being televised on ESPN. Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Mike Golic Jr. (analyst) and Taylor McGregor (reporter) will handle the announcing duties.