JOHNSON CITY — Where do they go from here?
That’s what East Tennessee State men’s basketball coach Jason Shay was wondering after his team’s latest tough Southern Conference defeat.
“We have to bounce back because the last time we had a four-game week, we were 1-3,” Shay said after Chattanooga topped his team 53-51 on Monday night. “So here we are. Where are we going to go from here?”
Mercer (12-8, 5-7) visits Freedom Hall on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. start. It’s part of a busy eight-day stretch during which the Bucs will play four games.
After beating Wofford at home Saturday, the Bucs were feeling pretty good as they headed to Chattanooga.
ETSU never could pull ahead until Damari Monsanto’s 3-pointer from the corner seemingly won the game. However, right before he pulled the trigger, a timeout was called from the Bucs’ bench, wiping out the winning shot.
Monsanto got the ball again after the timeout, but this time his shot didn’t fall.
The loss — ETSU’s second to Chattanooga by two points in a couple of weeks — was a crushing one to the Bucs’ conference title hopes.
Heading into Chattanooga, the Bucs (12-9, 8-5) were in second place, a game behind UNC Greensboro in the loss column. A regular-season championship and that No. 1 seed in the SoCon tournament were still there for the taking.
After Monday’s loss, ETSU finds itself tied for fourth place with Chattanooga (17-5, 8-5), which would hold the tiebreaker advantage over the Bucs thanks to its season sweep. Both would need some help to pass UNCG.
“It puts us behind,” said Shay, in his first season as head coach. “I thought we still had a chance to control our own destiny because we had Greensboro coming to our place still and we were one game back in the last column. This makes it more difficult, puts us in a tough position.”
LAST MEETING
The Bucs beat Mercer 70-64 two weeks ago. They held the Bears to 24 points in the second half while rallying from an eight-point halftime deficit.
Monsanto led ETSU with 24 points. Neftali Alvarez led Mercer with 17.
SCOUTING THE BEARSThe Bears are coming off a 77-74 loss to Greensboro in which they had a 3-point shot from Cummings in the air at the buzzer. It bounced off the rim and the Spartans avoided the upset.
Cummings leads the team in scoring at 15.6 points per game. Alvarez averages 13.7 and Leon Ayers gets 13.1.
BUCS LEADERS
Brewer averages 16.6 points per game to lead ETSU. Monsanto’s average has dipped to 12.0 after three games in which he totaled 12 points but he remains the team’s leading rebounder at 7.3 per game.
UP NEXT
The Bucs head to Birmingham, Alabama, to take on Samford. Tipoff Saturday is set for 8 p.m.