The 14th-ranked East Tennessee State football team is looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season on Saturday at Furman.
Coach Randy Sanders expects his Bucs (6-1, 2-1 Southern Conference) to face another fierce battle against the Paladins (4-2, 2-1). The contest with important league implications kicks off at 2 p.m. in Greenville, South Carolina.
“No question that games in this league are razor thin. Even The Citadel game was really tight until midway through the third quarter,” Sanders said. “The difference between winning and losing typically hinges on one or two plays. You never know when those plays are going to happen.
“I don’t think anybody in this league is that much better than anyone else and I don’t think anyone in this league is that much worse than anybody else. Even the teams at the bottom of the standings are pretty good-looking football teams.”
ETSU has looked good most of the season. The Bucs are outscoring their opponents at a 36-19 average and outgaining them by more than 100 yards per game.
Their 1-2 rushing punch of Quay Holmes and Jacob Saylors poses a problem for opposing teams. Holmes leads the team with 814 yards this season, an average of 116.3 per game. Saylors, who has 522 yards, is coming off his best total of the season: 123 yards on 13 carries in the 21-16 loss to Chattanooga.
Quarterback Tyler Riddell had a time time against the Mocs but completed 17 of 29 passes for 182 yards. He’s 110-of-174 passing for 1,487 yards and 10 touchdowns with three interceptions this season.
Will Huzzie has 35 catches for 535 yards, Malik Murray 19 for 205 and tight end Nate Adkins 17 for 186.
DEFENSIVE CHALLENGE
Furman uses both Hamp Sisson and Jace Wilson at quarterback, adding to the Bucs' defensive challenge. Sisson has passed for 785 yards and four touchdowns but thrown five interceptions. Wilson, more of a dual threat, is as likely to use his legs as his arm.
In last Saturday’s 24-14 win over The Citadel, Sisson and Wilson combined for only 15 passes, highlighted by a 58-yard TD to tight end Ryan Miller.
ETSU linebacker Donovan Manuel said the defense must prepare for both quarterbacks.
“In the spring, Samford had two quarterbacks we had to prepare for and we didn’t know which one was going to start,” noted Manuel, the Bucs' leading tackler. “You have to go off their tendencies. Look at each quarterback and plan for them. I know with them, they like to establish the run, so quarterback play won’t likely be a big issue.”
Devin Wynn leads that ground attack with 86 rushes for 448 yards. Dominic Roberto has 29 carries for 192 yards for an average of 6.5 yards per rush. When the Paladins do throw, Miller — the All-America tight end who leads the team with 21 catches for 366 yards — is often the target.
Former Maryville High School coach George Quarles is the Paladins’ offensive coordinator, and Sanders believes they will have some looks quite familiar to the ETSU defense.
“Coach Quarles does a nice job of trying to utilize the weapons they have,” Sanders said. “They don’t change the personnel groupings on the field very much. They always seem to have two wide receivers, a tight end and two running backs.
“They will split the tight end out, the running backs out to create different looks. If you do that, you have to utilize your tight end and running backs a lot. It shouldn’t be that unusual to our defense because they see it every day in practice.”