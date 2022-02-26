East Tennessee State’s final regular-season men’s basketball game won’t affect where the Bucs stand when the Southern Conference tournament begins next week. The Bucs are simply playing for momentum.
ETSU visits UNC Greensboro on Sunday at 4 p.m. The game will be shown on CBS Sports Network.
“There’s none more important than the one on Sunday,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said.
The Bucs (14-16, 6-11) already know they’ll face The Citadel in the first round of the SoCon tournament Friday at 5 p.m., ETSU’s first play-in game in 17 years. The last time the Bucs had to play a first-round game just to get into the quarterfinals was 2005 when there were 12 teams in the SoCon and eight teams played in the first round.
A win Sunday gives ETSU the eighth seed in the 10-team field and leaves The Citadel as the ninth. A Bucs loss would leave the teams tied and the seeding would be determined by the NET ranking; the Bucs are 185th and the Bulldogs are 225th.
In an up-and-down season with more downs that ups, the Bucs will look to their previous game — more precisely, the final eight minutes — for momentum. ETSU fell behind SoCon regular-season champ Chattanooga by 20 points but got back within striking distance before losing by six.
“Hopefully we bring that on Sunday against UNCG and no matter what the result is in that game, hopefully it’s a win, but as long as we fight I feel like we have a great chance of winning this whole thing,” ETSU guard Jordan King said.
SCOUTING THE SPARTANS
UNC Greensboro (17-12, 9-8) is in a three-way tie for fourth in the SoCon, so Sunday’s game will affect its seeding in the tournament.
De’Monte Buckingham leads the team in scoring at 12.4 points per game as well as in rebounding. Buckingham is third in the conference in 3-point shooting.
UNCG, which is allowing only 64.4 points a game, is the stingiest defensive team in the SoCon.
The Spartans beat the Bucs 80-76 during ETSU’s run of close losses earlier this season.
ETSU NOTES
Only five points separate Ledarrius Brewer (445) and King (440). Brewer is averaging 14.8 points a game and King 14.7.
The Bucs are 3-10 on the road this season.
Even though his first year as a head coach hasn’t gone as he had hoped, Oliver isn’t giving up.
“My own personal goal for our team, and I say it out loud every day, is after our last game was played, selfishly I’d like to have a winning record here at ETSU,” he said. “And then my dream would be to shock the world and walk off with a championship trophy.”