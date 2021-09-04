NASHVILLE — The East Tennessee State football team felt pretty good about its chances heading into Saturday night’s game at Vanderbilt.
The Bucs were feeling even better after it was over.
ETSU posted its first win against a Southeastern Conference team, knocking off Vanderbilt 23-3 at Vanderbilt Stadium. Quay Holmes rushed for 142 yards on 20 carries, Tyler Keltner kicked three field goals and the Bucs scored 23 consecutive points to win going away.
Linebacker Stephen Scott, starting in the absence of Southern Conference co-defensive player of the year Jared Folks, added a 22-yard fumble return for a touchdown that put the Bucs up 20-3 in the fourth quarter.
ETSU hadn’t beaten a major-college team since the famous 1987 win at North Carolina State; the Bucs are now 2-13 against the big boys. In addition to one of the biggest wins in school history, the Bucs brought home a check for $415,000 for their efforts.
It was the first time a Southern Conference team beat an SEC opponent since The Citadel knocked off South Carolina in 2015.
The Commodores’ losing streak reached 11 games. They haven’t won since beating ETSU in 2019. The game was the debut of new Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea.
ETSU speedster Karon Delince returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown with five minutes left, but the touchdown was called back because he began celebrating before he scored. The Bucs got the ball on the Vanderbilt 19-yard line after the penalty and Keltner kicked a 34-yard field goal to make it 23-3.
Vanderbilt scored first on a 53-yard field goal by Alabama transfer Joseph Bulovas in the first quarter, but ETSU put up 10 consecutive points and never relinquished the lead.
Malik Murray started the Bucs’ first scoring drive with a 43-yard reception on a pass from Tyler Riddell and he ended it with a 5-yard touchdown catch. The TD that put ETSU up 7-3 was set up by Holmes’ 19-yard run on third-and-14.
ETSU had gone 5½ quarters against Vanderbilt without a point before Riddell’s touchdown pass. Murray is a transfer from Georgia Southern.
The Bucs struck again when Keltner kicked a 41-yard field goal 2:24 before halftime. Keltner added a 25-yard field goal on the first drive of the third quarter after Holmes ran for 63 yards.
NO FOLKS
Folks was surprisingly listed as questionable before the game with no reason announced. Scott started in Folks’ place and all he tied for the team lead with 10 tackles and scored the clinching touchdown. He had dropped an interception two plays before his score.
Delince also had 10 tackles.
ETSU was also missing Austin Lewis, who was expected to start at defensive end. He is out with a knee injury.
THIS AND THAT
Riddell completed 13 of 22 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown. …
The Commodores had a 38-yard touchdown pass wiped off the scoreboard late in the third quarter when they were called for having illegal men downfield. …
ETSU forced turnovers on Vandy’s final three possessions. ...
ETSU linebacker Colton Lakes had a big sack to force the Commodores to try the long field goal on their scoring drive. …
The Bucs failed on fourth-and-1 late in the first quarter. Backup running back Jacob Saylors carried the ball while Holmes was on the bench after getting just one carry in the early going.
UP NEXT
ETSU hosts Virginia-Wise on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Vanderbilt plays at Colorado State.