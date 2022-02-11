JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State men's basketball team is hoping its latest performance is the start of something big.
The Bucs broke a five-game losing streak Monday night with a 75-71 victory over Furman and now they’ll find out if beating a team near the top of the Southern Conference standings propels them onto more success.
Samford visits Freedom Hall on Saturday for a 4 p.m. tipoff.
“We’re learning from our mistakes throughout the season,” ETSU guard Ledarrius Brewer said. “We’re learning that we can finish these games. We were kind of down on ourselves for a moment. We just proved that we can hang with anybody in the conference.”
After failing in the closing minutes of all five games during the losing streak, the Bucs made the plays against Furman. It was a needed performance by a team not used to being near the bottom of the SoCon standings.
“It’s basketball and they should have fun playing the game that they love,” first-year ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “But there’s pressure like every game is a championship. To win championships is a process that you have to go through. It’s a reconstruction when you have new people into the program. So we’re just trying to win every game, every day practice and find ways to win.”
The Bucs beat Samford 88-85 last month in Birmingham, Alabama, their 12th consecutive victory in the series. ETSU has won 16 of their 17 meetings.
SCOUTING THE BULLDOGS
Samford (15-9, 5-7) has won four of its past five games. Sophomore guard Ques Glover averages 18.4 points per game, ranking fourth in the SoCon. The Florida transfer who played at Bearden in Knoxville had 12 points in the first meeting with ETSU on a 4-for-15 shooting night.
Jermaine Marshall, a 6-foot-6, 225-pound forward, averages 12.0 points, 7.9 rebounds. Logan Dye is averaging 11.9 points, and he hit 10 of 13 from the field and scored 20 points against ETSU in January.
BUCS’ NUMBERS
Jordan King is averaging 14.4 points a game to lead the Bucs (13-13, 5-8). Ledarrius Brewer gets 14.3, David Sloan 12.6 and Ty Brewer 10.5.
Sloan is averaging a SoCon-best 5.2 assists per game. That ranks in the top 20 nationally.
STAR WARS DAY
Saturday is ETSU’s annual Stars Wars Day. Fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Star Wars characters and members of the 501st Legion will be in attendance to raise money for Children Exceeding Expectations, a nonprofit organization that serves as a free school for youth with immune deficiency disorders.
There also will be a postgame autograph session with the Bucs and Star Wars characters.
BETTER-LOOKING WIN
ETSU’s November win over Murray State is looking more and more impressive.
Murray State (23-2) is ranked 23rd in The Associated Press Top 25. The Racers' only other loss was to No. 1 Auburn.
The Bucs’ 66-58 win over Murray State came at the Naples Invitational.
ON THE HORIZON
The Bucs hit the road next week for games at Mercer (Wednesday) and The Citadel (Saturday, Feb. 19). They return home for rematch with Chattanooga on Wednesday, Feb. 23. That will be their final home game of the season.