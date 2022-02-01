It’s been a while since the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team won what could be considered a breather.
Twenty-two days and six games later, the Bucs are facing the same opponent.
ETSU visits Western Carolina on Wednesday night in a rematch of a Southern Conference game the Bucs won 87-69 on Jan. 10. Since then, ETSU is 2-4 and none of the games was decided by more than eight points.
The Bucs have lost three straight with the margins of defeat of two, four and four points.
“We just need to piece together a full game and finish one and string together two and then three,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said.
ETSU has won 31 of the past 32 meetings with Western Carolina, including the last 14. The Catamounts’ only victory during that time came in the 2015 SoCon tournament, Murry Bartow’s last game as the Bucs’ coach.
Tipoff at the Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina, is set for 7 p.m.
BUCS STARS
In last month’s win over Western Carolina, Jordan King led ETSU with 23 points, making 5 of 9 from 3-point range.
King, the reigning SoCon player of the week, is coming off back-to-back career games. He had 23 points in a loss to UNC Greensboro and 27 in a loss at VMI.
Ledarrius Brewer is ETSU’s top scorer at 13.8 points per game, but King is catching him, having raised his average to 13.6. Davis Sloan is third at 13.1 and Ty Brewer averages 10.2.
FIGURING OUT THE CATAMOUNTS
So what did the Catamounts (8-14, 2-7) do a few days after being blown out by ETSU? They beat league-leading Chattanooga 70-59, the Mocs’ only conference loss of the season.
Nicholas Robinson leads Western Carolina with an average of 14.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. Vonterius Woolbright had a team-high 20 points against ETSU in the previous meeting.
The Catamounts have attempted 683 3-point shots, ranking in the top five nationally. They jacked up 37 from long range — making just nine — in their last outing, a 74-64 loss to Samford.
DOSE OF REALITY
The Bucs (12-11, 4-6) find themselves five games behind Chattanooga in the loss column with eight games to go. Mired in seventh place in the league standings, they’re trying to get out of the bottom four, who have to play a play-in game just to make the quarterfinals at the SoCon tournament in March.
“Of course, we’re not going to win the league,” Oliver said. “I told my guys, I said we’re not going to win the SoCon, but we’re playing for pride. And we’re playing for seeding, playing to see what seed can we get and can we become the hottest team at the end?”