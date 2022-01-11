The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team has a winning record against Furman throughout the years, but finding wins at Timmons Arena has been tough.
ETSU leads the series with Furman 33-30, but since the Bucs’ return to the Southern Conference in the 2014-15 season, they’re 1-6 in games played in Greenville, South Carolina.
They get another chance Wednesday when they take on the Paladins in a SoCon game at 7 p.m. ETSU has lost its last three games at Timmons.
“We’re hoping to break that tradition, get us a road win that we’re not supposed to get,” ETSU guard Ledarrius Brewer said. “Hopefully Furman comes out and gives us their best shot because we’re going to give them our best shot.”
ETSU coach Desmond Oliver says he isn’t worried about the history of the series. As far as he’s concerned, he’s 0-0.
“Everything’s different; every team is different,” Oliver said. “Numbers don’t mean nothing. Things change. I don’t care what the numbers look like. If we play right, there’s no one in the league we can’t compete with. If we don’t, then they’ll beat us.”
ETSU NUMBERS
The Bucs (10-7, 2-2) are coming off an 87-69 win over Western Carolina.
They’ve used a balanced scoring attack so far this season with David Sloan leading the way at 12.8 points per game. Ledarrius Brewer is next at 12.3 followed by Jordan King at 12.2. King is coming off a 23-point effort against Western Carolina.
Sloan has moved into the SoCon lead in assists at 4.5 per game. He had 10 against Western Carolina.
SCOUTING FURMAN
The Paladins (11-6, 3-1) suffered their lone league loss against VMI and had a big nonconference win over Louisville. Furman also gave Mississippi State a tough game before losing by three points.
Alex Hunter, a 5-foot-11 senior, leads Furman in scoring at 16.0 points per game. Mike Bothwell, a 6-3 senior, and Jalen Slawson, a 6-7 senior, each averages 15.5.
Slawson leads the Paladins in rebounding, steals, assists and blocked shots.
Furman’s last game was an 81-66 victory over Mercer that gave coach Bob Richey his 100th career win.