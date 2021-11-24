NAPLES, Fla. — The East Tennessee State basketball team continued its fun in the Sunshine State with a championship at the Naples Invitational, and the Bucs had to survive what could have been a monumental collapse to do it.
ETSU held off Kent State for a 57-51 victory Wednesday night after giving up almost all of a 19-point lead. It was the Bucs’ fourth win in a row.
“We left here a little bit tougher,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “We had to pull together as a program to pull out some wins.”
A night after they needed a last-second basket to win in the semifinals, the Bucs had to hold off a furious Kent State comeback attempt. ETSU appeared poised to win this one going away after a 14-2 run led to a 43-24 lead.
The Bucs then missed seven shots in a row while going almost six minutes without a field goal. Kent State scored nine points in a row to cut the Bucs’ lead to 43-33. Moments later it was 48-40 after Kent State’s Giovanni Santiago made a 3-pointer with 8:10 left.
The Bucs missed 10 of 12 shots and committed four turnovers in a five-minute stretch. Suddenly, it was 48-44 and Kent State’s run had grown to 20-5.
Charlie Weber’s 3-point play stemmed the tide for just a minute. Kent State made it 53-51 with two free throws by Sincere Carry with 1:04 left.
Jordan King then made a jumper, and Weber added a pair of free throws with 18 seconds left to ice the victory.
“Coach just said he wanted a bucket so we could put this one away,” King said. “I ended up getting a nice look, and I knocked it down.”
King led ETSU (4-2) with 14 points, and David Sloan added 12. Sloan was chosen as the tournament’s MVP.
Ledarrius Brewer had eight points and made the all-tournament team despite missing all seven of his 3-point shots. Webber finished with seven points and went 5 of 5 from the free throw line.
Carry led Kent State with 21 points.
ETSU shot 38% and made 6 out of 24 from 3-point range. Kent State shot 40% and was 4 of 23 from long range. The Bucs won the rebounding battle 38-28 with Silas Adheke getting eight.
En route to the title, the Bucs beat Murray State and Missouri State. The win over Missouri State was clinched by Sloan’s basket with three seconds remaining.
“We won every kind of way,” Oliver said. “Today was ugly. It was a mudfight for 40 minutes. But you know what the end result was? We won the game.”
ETSU returns to action Saturday with a 4 p.m. home game against Lees-McRae.