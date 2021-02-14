East Tennessee State has done a good job of avenging losses this season, but this time it will be on the road.
The Bucs play at Chattanooga on Monday at 7 p.m. in a Southern Conference men’s basketball game that gives them a chance to avenge their only conference home loss.
Nine days ago, the Mocs beat ETSU 67-65 on A.J. Caldwell’s last-second 3-pointer. It ended the Bucs’ 10-game winning streak in the series.
“They had motivation,” ETSU coach Jason Shay said. “We had won 10 in a row. Here they have a chance for the series sweep.
“Are we going to bounce back? We’ve bounced back from our losses, but now we have to go do it on the road.”
The Bucs (12-8, 7-4) are coming off a 71-49 victory over Wofford, a result that broke a two-game losing streak and left them solidly in contention for the SoCon’s regular-season championship. ETSU is a game behind league leader UNC Greensboro in the loss column.
Chattanooga (16-5, 7-4) has won four games in a row, most recently taking a 70-66 victory over The Citadel.
“I expect a tough game,” said Ledarrius Brewer, ETSU’s leading scorer. “You know they’re going to come ready to punch us in the mouth. We just have to see who throws the first punch, and hopefully it’s us.”
In the Mocs’ victory, the Bucs trailed the entire game before taking their first lead with 12 seconds left. Chattanooga won it when Caldwell launched a desperation shot from the right wing.
The sight of the Mocs celebrating at center court in Freedom Hall is serving as motivation for the ETSU players.
“It’s definitely a game that we’re all looking forward to,” said Bucs point guard David Sloan, who had 16 points and five assists against Wofford. “We felt like we let one slip. I mean, hats off to the game-winner. He hit a tough shot and it rattled in.
“But I think everybody’s going to come in ready. It’s going to be a dogfight. We know it’s not going to be easy.”
LAST TIME OUT
Brewer had a season- high 30 points in the surprisingly easy win over Wofford. He scored about every way possible, swishing 3-pointers off screens, making fadeaway jumpers in the lane and throwing down three emphatic dunks.
It gave him 51 points in his last two games after he had totaled 24 in the previous three.
BACK TO BASICS
Shay changed up his team’s defense for the Wofford game, challenging each player to lock down his own man and not relying on help from teammates.
“Maybe I had done too much and confused them with the switching,” Shay said. “We just weren’t being aggressive. We weren’t being, you know, who we are, who we were early. I think we went back to the basics. There’s a reason we write on the board before the game what the matchups are. We had to work hard to stay with our matchups. You had to fight to get through screens. And there’s more accountability and responsibility.”
The result was holding a tough Wofford team to its second-lowest points total of the season.
ON THE HORIZON
ETSU plays host to Mercer on Wednesday.