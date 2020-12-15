JOHNSON CITY — Suddenly, the gang that couldn’t shoot straight learned where the basket was.
East Tennessee State shook off yet another cold shooting first half and started draining 3-pointers. The result was a 65-60 victory over Gardner-Webb in a nonconference men’s basketball game Tuesday night at Freedom Hall.
ETSU (2-3) made 8 of 20 shots from 3-point range in the second half after struggling for much of the young season.
“I was excited for those guys,” said first-year ETSU coach Jason Shay, who picked up his first home win. “We make them in practice so it was good to see them knock down some shots tonight.”
The game was put together at the last minute after North Carolina A&T couldn’t come to Johnson City for a scheduled game.
David Sloan led ETSU with a career-high 18 points and seven assists. He hit 3 of 4 from long range and 5 of 6 from the foul line.
Ledarrius Brewer added 14 points and Vonnie Patterson had 10.
D’Maurian Williams had 15 points to lead Gardner-Webb (0-3). Anthony Seldon and Jaheam Cornwall each had 11.
Sloan had deserved more assists than he was getting in the season’s early going, his passes unrewarded as the shots failed to fall. Six ETSU players made 3-pointers Tuesday night.
“It definitely felt good, as you can tell,” Sloan said. “I tell them they’re never going to be more open. I always look to them and tell them to be ready every time I kick it to you.”
Gardner-Webb made five of its first 10 shots from 3-point range while the Bucs missed their first eight. Then ETSU got some long range relief from an unlikely source.
Patterson, who had missed all six of his 3-point attempts this season, swished one and then added a layup and a free throw. That left the Bucs up 23-22.
“They keep telling me to be confident in my shot selection and play hard,” Patterson said. “It felt really good today to make some shots.”
The Runnin’ Bulldogs were ahead 30-28 at halftime thanks to what has become typical ETSU shooting. The Bucs made 35% of their shots in the opening 20 minutes.
Ledarrius Brewer hit two 3s to start the second half and the lid seemed to be taken off the basket. When Sloan made a 3 of his own to cap an 8-0 run, the Bucs were up 39-35.
Marcus Niblack connected on a 3-point shot to increase the Bucs’ lead to 49-40.
After Gardner-Webb climbed back to within 52-51, Brewer connected from downtown, his third 3-pointer of the night.
The Bulldogs got within two points but Sloan connected again and the visitors missed the front end of three 1-and-1s. ETSU led by as many as nine points down the stretch and held on as Sloan made a pair of free throws with 30 seconds left.
OH B
ROTHER
The Brewer brothers teamed up for a remarkable play midway through the first half.
Ty Brewer backed down into the post while dribbling when he spotted a cutting Ledarrius. A quick pass led to a high-flying dunk.
Ledarrius was fouled during his slam and made the free throw to forge a 15-15 tie with 9:22 to go before halftime.
BY T
HE NUMBERS
Turnovers and free throws, two of ETSU’s trouble spots, were significantly improved. The Bucs had 12 turnovers, but they turned the ball over only twice in the decisive second half. They made 11 of 15 free throws.
The Bucs wound up shooting 38% and made 10 of 34 from 3-point range. They outrebounded Gardner-Webb with Richard Amaefule and Damari Monsanto each getting six.
ETSU had 17 assists on 21 baskets.
UP N
EXT
ETSU was supposed to host USC Aiken on Thursday night, but that team had a positive coronavirus case and had to cancel. Instead, the Bucs will have another opponent for that night, but the contract wasn’t in yet Tuesday night so Shay couldn’t announce who it was.