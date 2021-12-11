FARGO, N.D. — This time there were no miracles.
East Tennessee State, which had come from behind five times to win this season, didn’t have the magic Saturday against North Dakota State, which rolled past the Bucs 27-3 in the quarterfinals of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs at the Fargodome.
A week after ETSU pulled out an improbable win over Kennesaw State in the closing minutes, North Dakota State left nothing to doubt. The Bison used three lengthy scoring drives and a smothering defense to end the Bucs’ season.
“Our guys competed,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said. “They battled, they fought. But there’s a reason these guys have won eight out of the last 10 national championships. When I looked and saw that they had more senior starters on defense than we had seniors on our football team, I knew we were going have to play well.”
TaMerik Williams scored two touchdowns in the second quarter and that turned out to be plenty on a day in which the North Dakota State defense bottled up what had turned into the highest scoring offense in ETSU history.
The second-seeded Bison (12-1) will host James Madison in the FCS semifinals. ETSU, the No. 7 seed in the playoff field, finished 11-2 after recording the most wins in a season in school history.
Getting No. 12 was going to be a tough task. The Bucs faced a team with eight FCS national championships on its résumé and one that went into the game favored by as many as 26 points.
“Good win,” North Dakota State coach Matt Entz said. “That’s a good football team. I think Coach Sanders does an outstanding job. His kids played hard. We had to be uber-prepared all week. We knew their run game was solid and I thought our defense did a really good job of taking that away during the course of the game.”
Williams capped two long second-quarter scoring drives with touchdown runs and the Bison grabbed a 13-0 halftime lead. A 3-yard touchdown run by Cam Miller early in the third quarter stretched it to 20-0.
The Bucs got a break when a punt was touched by a North Dakota State player and Bryson Irby recovered, giving ETSU the ball on the Bison 31-yard line. All they could manage was a 40-yard field goal from Tyler Keltner.
An 11-yard touchdown run by Bison fullback Hunter Luepke made it 27-3 with 6:18 remaining.
North Dakota State outgained ETSU 401-165 in total yards.
“They didn’t give us any easy opportunities,” Sanders said. “What they did defensively made it a whole lot harder to execute.”
ETSU BY THE NUMBERS
Bucs quarterback Tyler Riddell completed 16 of 32 passes for 92 yards and was under pressure much of the day, including on a fourth-quarter play when he was intercepted by Michael Tutsie.
Malik Murray caught six passes for 40 yards. Will Huzzie, ETSU’s top receiver, was held to two catches for 9 yards.
The Bison stopped the Bucs’ running game, holding them to 66 yards on the ground.
ETSU’s Jacob Saylors went over the 1,000-yard mark for the season with a 16-yard run late in the first quarter. Saylors, who finished with 34 yards on seven carries, joined teammate Quay Holmes in the 1,000-yard club, marking the first time two ETSU players have reached that milestone in the same season.
Holmes, ETSU’s career rushing leader, found the going tough. He was held to 35 yards on 14 carries and finished his career with 4,264 yards.
Defensively, ETSU was led by Tyree Robinson and Mike Price, each with 10 tackles.
BISON BY THE NUMBERS
Williams gained 91 yards on 15 carries for the Bison, who rushed for 278 yards as a team. Quarterback Cam Miller completed 10 of 17 passes for 123 yards.
Williams opened the scoring with a 3-yard run with 7:04 left in the second quarter. The Bison tried a fake on the extra point and Price stopped Luepke in his tracks short of the goal line.
Williams’ second touchdown came on a 7-yard run with 51 seconds left in the quarter.
At halftime, North Dakota State had outgained the Bucs 206 yards to 92.
BUSY MAN
With the Bison defense stopping the Bucs’ offense so often, ETSU punter Nate Brackens was a busy man. He punted seven times for a 45.4-yard average.
Brackens also completed a pass on a fake punt and made a touchdown-saving tackle on a punt return.
The Bucs broke out the special teams trickery in the second quarter. Facing fourth-and-6 on their own 42, Brackens passed to Jawan Martin for 7 yards and a first down.
The play got the several hundred ETSU fans in attendance going, but it proved fruitless when Keltner missed badly on a 55-yard field goal attempt. The Bucs had to rush the kick because the play clock was winding down after they didn’t get lined up correctly.
The Bison then went on an eight-play, 62-yard drive for their first touchdown.
NO DORSEY
The Bucs played without starting nose guard Timmy Dorsey, who missed much of last week’s win over Kennesaw State after suffering an injured foot.