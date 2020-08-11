BANDON, Ore. — East Tennessee State teammates Jack Rhea and Archie Davies were at 3 under par Monday after the first round of the U.S. Amateur at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.
Rhea, who will be a senior at ETSU, shot a 74 at par-71 Bandon Trails and Davies posted a 75 at par-72 Bandon Dunes. They were tied for 101st place and still in contention for a spot in match play.
The top 64 after Tuesday’s second round advance to match play.
Another ETSU golfer, Shiso Go, had his round derailed by a triple bogey at the fourth hole and he finished with an 8-over 79. That left him tied at 199th in the 264-player field.
Rhea and Go played in the same group and they’ll play together again in Tuesday’s second round.
Rhea didn’t card a birdie, making 15 pars and three bogeys.
Davies got off to a good start, making the turn at 1 under, but carded four bogeys on the back nine.
Connor Creasy of Abingdon was also tied for 199th after shooting 79 at the Bandon Trails course.
McClure Meissner of San Antonio was the first-round leader after an 8-under 64 at Bandon Dunes.
Once match play begins Wednesday, the action will be shown on the new Peacock streaming service and the Golf Channel.