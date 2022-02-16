MACON, Ga. — A disastrous second-half spelled doom for East Tennessee State.
The Bucs went more than nine minutes without a point and scored just 14 points in the second half as Mercer pulled away for a 65-56 victory in a Southern Conference basketball game Wednesday night at Hawkins Arena.
The Bucs had won their last six games in Macon.
ETSU dropped its seventh game in its last eight outings and fell to 13-15 overall, 5-10 in the SoCon. Mercer improved to 15-13, 8-7.
Jordan King didn’t start for the first time all season for ETSU, but he came off the bench and scored 15 quick first-half points. He finished with 17. Ledarrius Brewer led the Bucs with 19 points.
Brewer made a bank shot with 2:13 left in the first half to put ETSU up 40-30, its second double-digit lead of the night. The Bucs led 42-33 at halftime and scored first after intermission to go up by 11 points.
ETSU then missed its next 13 shots, going 9:24 without a point. The Bucs shot 21% in the second half, missing all 10 of their 3-point tries after halftime.
Mercer took the lead for the first time on a 3-pointer by Felipe Hasse with 11:22 left. It stretched the Bears’ run to 13-0 and put them up 46-44.
ETSU finally made a shot when Brewer connected to tie the game with 10:04 remaining. That forged a 46-46 tie.
With Mercer leading 52-50, ETSU had a chance to tie again, but Mohab Yaser missed two free throws.
Mercer didn’t give up the lead from that point on. The final score was the Bears’ largest lead.
Haase led the Bears with 17 points. Jalen Johnson added 16. Shannon Grant came off the bench for Mercer and made his first five shots.
The Bucs didn’t have an answer in the early going for the 6-foot-10, 280-pound sophomore, who finished with 13 points.
The Bucs were playing without forward Charlie Weber, who was out with a concussion and didn’t make the trip.
ETSU returns to action Saturday with a 1 p.m. game at The Citadel.