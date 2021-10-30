JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State had a day off from the Southern Conference football wars Saturday and the Bucs had a chance to watch what was going on around the rest of the conference.
They were hoping for some help in the standings and they got absolutely none.
The Bucs began Saturday as one of four teams with one SoCon loss. By the time the dust settled, there were still four.
Mercer became the first SoCon team to get to 5-1 in league play with a blowout win over The Citadel. Chattanooga and VMI both won as well to join ETSU at 4-1. The outcomes set up what will be a frantic final three weeks to the regular season.
Every remaining week will pose a championship game for ETSU. With so many teams near the top of the SoCon standings as the league enters the home stretch, one more slip-up would likely cost the Bucs a chance at the title they have had their sights set on since preseason camp opened.
It all makes ETSU’s next game, the Saturday homecoming game against VMI, even bigger. The Keydets amassed 622 yards of offense against Samford while rallying from 18 points down for a 46-45 victory on Saturday.
DYNAMIC DUO
The 1-2 punch of Quay Holmes and Jacob Saylors is a big reason for the Bucs’ success. They’re both rank in the top 10 nationally in all-purpose yardage.
Holmes averages 139 yards per game, eighth in the FCS. Saylors averages 132.4, ranking 10th.
ETSU is the only team with two players among the top 10.
RECORD WATCH
Holmes still has a chance to break ETSU’s career rushing record this season. He enters the VMI game with 926 yards, ranking second nationally. That gives him 3,637 for his career, second best in school history.
Brandon Walker hold the school record of 4,095. If the Bucs play one playoff game — and they seem to be headed that way — Holmes would need to average 116 yards per game the rest of the way to break the record. He’s averaging 115.8 through the first eight.
Holmes is also ETSU’s third all-time leading scorer with 252 points, just behind JJ Jerman (253) and Walker (264).
PROTECTING THE QB
The Bucs will have to shore up their pass protection.
The offensive line began the season doing a nice job of keeping defenders away from Tyler Riddell, but the last two games have been a different story. Riddell was sacked 11 times combined against Chattanooga and Furman.
He was sacked only four times in the first six games.
SURPRISING STATISTICS
Entering the season, a lot was expected from ETSU’s defense and that unit has not disappointed. The Bucs rank 33rd nationally, allowing 335 yards per game.
It’s the offense that has been surprising, ranking 15th nationally at 439 yards per outing.
An offense that is averaging 33.6 points a game (20th in FCS) is converting 48.6% of its third downs, the fifth-best clip in the country.
In addition, Riddell is completing 64.7% of his passes, 19th nationally. Considering Riddell wasn’t even expected to be the starter when the season opened, it’s quite a feat that he is on pace to break Randy Meredith’s ETSU single-season completion percentage record of 64.2% set in 1989.
With 11 touchdown passes and three interceptions, Riddell is the 16th-rated passer in FCS.
FANATICS
ETSU is averaging 9,272 fans at home games this season. Greene Stadium’s seating capacity is listed as 7,694.