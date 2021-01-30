JOHNSON CITY — It was the best offense in the Southern Conference against the best defense. The defense won, but not how you’d expect.
East Tennessee State reached its season high in points Saturday and ran The Citadel out of Freedom Hall with a 112-84 victory in a SoCon men's basketball game.
Their fourth win in a row left the Bucs (10-5, 6-1) alone in first place in the league.
“I thought we would be able to score,” said ETSU coach Jason Shay, who admitted to being surprised by his team's total. “I thought there were some things we could take advantage of.”
The Citadel (9-5, 2-5) entered the day averaging 88 points, but the Bucs scored 43 more than their average and never trailed.
Serrel Smith led the Bucs with 21 points. Damari Monsanto and Ledarrius Brewer each had 20, Ty Brewer added an exciting 18 and David Sloan had 10 points with six assists. Monsanto also had 13 rebounds.
The Bucs shot 54%, hit a dozen 3-pointers and went 26-for-30 from the free-throw line. They also committed just six turnovers and outrebounded the Bulldogs 42-26.
“I’ve talked about the turnovers and rebounding and today was a prime example,” Shay said. “We can get separation in games because we’re going to defend you at a pretty high level, I hope. When you can do it on both ends of the court, you’re going to put yourself in position to win ballgames.”
With leading scorer Ledarrius Brewer struggling to make shots in the first half, when he went 1-for-7, Smith provided the early offense for the Bucs. He scored five points in 18 seconds to put ETSU up 30-21 with 7:45 left and had 17 points before halftime.
Brewer managed to get to the foul line a bunch, though, and made 8 of 8 free throws, and ETSU led 50-43 at the break.
TY-RIFFIC
As the Bucs began to pull away in the second half, Ty Brewer went to town. The junior forward came back from being hit in the midsection, a blow that left him gasping for breath, to throw down three dunks. Each was better than the previous one and the third was a windmill that left the limited crowd roaring in appreciation and evoked memories of Calvin Talford, ETSU’s 1992 national slam dunk champion.
“It was pretty exciting, especially when you can get as high as he can get,” his brother Ledarrius said. “Who wouldn’t love it?”
MONSANTO’S PINKY
Monsanto, who suffered a torn ligament in the pinky on his shooting hand during the Bucs’ last game, missed his first two 3-point attempts before making one. Playing with a splint on his finger, he went 7-for-12 from the field, including 2-for-5 from 3-point range.
Monsanto was injured again when he was fouled going in for a dunk in traffic early in the second half. He managed to get up and make both free throws and then drained a mid-range jumper on ETSU’s next possession.
“Pain is temporary,” Monsanto said.
ON THE DEFENSIVE
When the Bucs forced a turnover on the Bulldogs' first possession, Shay emphatically pumped his fist. It was a tone-setter and he knew it.
ETSU had eight players make at least one steal.
“The defense got some deflections, which led to us to getting out in transition and get some easy baskets so we didn’t have to go against a set defense,” Shay said.
CITADEL NUMBERS
The Citadel’s Hayden Brown came in as the SoCon's leading scorer and rebounder and didn’t disappoint. He didn’t put up a shot over the first 12½ minutes but finished with 21 points despite going just 5-for-10 from the free-throw line. He also had eight rebounds.
Kaiden Rice added 16 points and Fletcher Abee had 13. The Bulldogs, who were averaging a nation-leading 13 3-pointers a game, shot 11-for-26 from long range.
“They made 11, but I think those 11 were pretty tough,” Shay said.
NEWCOMER SCORES
Sadaidriene Hall, who signed with ETSU earlier this week, got into the action and scored his first collegiate points in the final minute when Shay emptied the bench. Walk-on Morrell Schramm also got his first collegiate points on a 3-pointer.
UP NEXT
The Bucs travel to Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Monday night to make up a game with Wofford postponed from earlier in the season.