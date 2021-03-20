This time, East Tennessee State owned the third quarter and it was good enough to win on the road for the first time since 2018.
The Bucs scored two touchdowns in the third to seize control and then held on at the end for a 28-21 victory over The Citadel in a Southern Conference football game Saturday at Johnson Hagood Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina.
It was ETSU’s first road win since it beat Mercer some 868 days earlier.
“It had been a while,” Bucs coach Randy Sanders said. “So to come on the road and win and do it with as many new faces as what we had was tremendously satisfying. We’re going to take it. We’re going to go home and see what we have to do better.”
Last week, Furman scored all of its points in third quarter of a 17-13 victory over the Bucs. This time, the third quarter was ETSU’s.
After a 14-14 halftime tie, the Bucs (2-1, 2-1) got a 49-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Riddell to Will Huzzie and a touchdown run from Quay Holmes to grab the lead.
The victory wasn’t assured until Tyree Robinson and Colton Lakes combined on a fourth-down tackle in the closing minutes when The Citadel (0-7, 0-4) was trying to rally for a tying touchdown.
ADAMS INJURED
Citadel quarterback Jaylan Adams, a former star at Science Hill, ran for a touchdown and completed a long pass to set up another before leaving the game with an injury.
Adams exited in third quarter after being hit in the head while being tackled. He had to be helped off the field and was walking shakily.
Safety Mike Price, ETSU’s leading tackler, was called for targeting on the play and ejected. He'll have to sit out the first half of next week’s home game against Western Carolina.
Bulldogs backup quarterback Darique Hampton’s 4-yard touchdown run cut the Bucs’ lead to 28-21 with 2:42 remaining in the fourth quarter. ETSU’s defense stiffened when The Citadel got the ball back and the fourth-down stop iced the win.
FOURTH-AND-53
The Bulldogs appeared poised to cut ETSU’s lead to one touchdown early in the fourth quarter. They had a second-and-3 from the ETSU 20 when penalty flags began flying.
The Citadel was called for an illegal block and coach Brent Thompson argued so vociferously he was hit with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. An illegal motion call and a fumble left the Bulldogs facing fourth-and-53.
THIRD QUARTER
The Bucs went ahead 21-14 on the third play of the third quarter when Will Huzzie broke behind the defense and had time to wait for Riddell’s pass to arrive for a 49-yard touchdown.
After an interception by Alijah Huzzie, the Bucs went to work again and Quay Holmes capped a five-play drive by taking it in from 4 yards out for a 28-14 advantage.
TRADING TURNOVERS
The Bucs wanted to get an early lead and they did that on the second play of the game when Robinson returned Adams’ fumble 27 yards for a touchdown. Robinson also scored on an interception return at The Citadel in 2018.
The Bucs gave that one back when the Bulldogs scored after Riddell’s fumble set them up on ETSU's 15. Adams’ 1-yard run tied the game at 7.
OWN WORST ENEMIES
The Bucs didn’t do themselves any favors in a tough second quarter. Riddell threw an interception, Tyler Keltner missed a 30-yard field goal and Holmes was stopped on fourth-and-1 near midfield.
After the fourth-down stop, Adams hit Raleigh Webb with a 44-yard pass and the Bulldogs took advantage of that field position when Cooper Wallace scored from 3 yards out for a 14-7 Citadel lead.
Then the Bulldogs gave the Bucs a chance to tie the game, and they took advantage of it.
Punter Garrett Taylor’s kick bounced and hit The Citadel’s Parrish Gordon in the back, and ETSU’s Karon Delince recovered. Five plays later, Riddell hit running back Jacob Saylors for a 4-yard touchdown to forge a 14-14 tie.
At halftime, each team had run 30 plays for 109 yards and had two turnovers.
“Offensively I thought the first half was absolutely awful,” Sanders said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anything much worse in the first half. It was good to play the second half better.”
BY THE NUMBERS
Riddell completed 14 of 22 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns. Will Huzzie had six catches for 94 yards. Holmes was held to 27 yards on 12 carries.
Lakes, who saw extensive playing time after Donovan Manuel went down with an injury, led the team with 12 tackles. Jared Folks had 11. Robinson and Manuel each had eight.