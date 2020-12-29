JOHNSON CITY — Hearing friendly voices in the crowd, even in a limited number, will be music to the ears for East Tennessee State’s men’s basketball players and coaches.
The Bucs play host to Western Carolina on Wednesday night and for the first time this season there will be fans in the stands at Freedom Hall.
ETSU on Monday rescinded its no-attendance policy put in place because of growth in the rate of the region’s positive coronavirus tests. The university is allowing 10% of capacity at games, meaning 618 people will be allowed inside Freedom Hall.
“They’re called the best fans in the Southern Conference so hopefully those 618 can be loud and help inspire us,” ETSU coach Jason Shay said. “I think there will be great energy in the building. Hopefully that will uplift our guys, give us that extra juice. That can’t be the reason we win, but hopefully it can give us home-court advantage.
“We always felt we have to win every game at home, especially when it comes to conference play. I’m looking forward to it being a spirited crowd.”
ETSU has beaten the Catamounts 11 straight times, including three last season, and won 28 of the last 29 meetings.
This is the first of 18 scheduled SoCon games for the Bucs, who went 16-2 last season in conference play. Shay said he’s been telling his players how tough the league is night in and night out.
“I’ve tried to relay the message of how difficult, how good, how challenging our conference is,” Shay said. “There’s good players. There’s good coaches and every night is going to be a dogfight. Who’s going to have the will to win? That’s what it comes down to.”
DIFF
ERENT ATMOSPHERE
Regardless of the outcome, these teams will see a different atmosphere than the last time they played in Freedom Hall.
A sellout crowd of 6,177 was on hand last Feb. 29 when the Bucs won 68-67 to clinch the outright regular-season SoCon championship on the final day of the season. It sent the team into the SoCon tournament, where it rolled to three convincing victories, including one over Western Carolina.
Patrick Good had a career night with seven 3-pointers, including one that sealed the victory with seven seconds left. Freedom Hall was rocking when Isaiah Tisdale blocked Travion McCray’s 3-pointer at the buzzer and the atmosphere was still electric as the Bucs cut down the nets.
“Oh man, that game was crazy,” Bucs forward Vonnie Patterson said. “We fought back and stayed together the whole game. It showed our character. I’m really excited about the game tomorrow.”
NEW
YEAR, NEW TEAM
The players responsible for 66 of ETSU’s 68 points that night are gone because of graduation, transfers and Good “opting out” of his senior season.
Only Patterson, who made two free throws late in the first half, is still on the team.
SCOU
TING THE CATAMOUNTS
Western Carolina’s senior backcourt of Mason Faulkner and Kingsport’s Matt Halvorsen are both among the top 10 SoCon scorers. Faulkner averages 16.3 points per game and Halvorsen 15.7. Both went over 1,000 points for their careers earlier this season.
Halvorsen ranks second nationally with 36 made 3-pointers.
Cory Hightower, a 6-foot-7 transfer from Presbyterian, had 17 points and seven rebounds in his Western Carolina debut.
The Catamounts (7-2) haven’t played since Dec. 18.
BUCS
BY THE NUMBERS
Ledarrius Brewer leads ETSU in scoring at 15.5 points a game, which ranks 11th in the SoCon.
Silas Adheke averages 6.4 rebounds a game, good for ninth in the league, and Damari Monsanto gets 6.1. David Sloan ranks fourth in assists at 4.1.
ETSU’s team rankings in the SoCon paint a dim picture.
The Bucs are last in scoring and in the bottom two in field-goal percentage, 3-point percentage and free-throw shooting. They’re also last in assist-to-turnover ratio.
What’s keeping them afloat is their defense. They lead the conference in field goal defense and are second in scoring defense.
ON T
HE HORIZON
After Wednesday’s game, the Bucs play at UNC Greensboro on Saturday at 5 p.m. Western Carolina play is scheduled to host The Citadel on Saturday at 1 p.m., although the Bulldogs’ SoCon opener was postponed because of COVID-19 issues.