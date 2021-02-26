JOHNSON CITY — With the Southern Conference basketball tournament right around the corner, East Tennessee State is eager to get on the court.
The Bucs will have had 10 days between games by the time they face UNC Greensboro on Saturday at Freedom Hall. Since a Feb. 17 loss to Mercer, ETSU has had games against Samford and VMI canceled because of positive coronavirus tests in those programs.
The Bucs have lost five of their past seven games, along with the momentum they had heading into February when they were 6-1 in the conference. They have only Saturday’s game to regain it before the SoCon tournament begins next week.
“You want to be playing your best basketball and we’ve struggled, so we need to get on the court and see where we’re at, see if we’ve gotten better and improved,” ETSU coach Jason Shay said.
Twice this coronavirus-disrupted season, the Bucs were forced to play four games in eight days. Now they will play one game in a 17-day span between Mercer and the start of the tournament.
“It takes a little bit of wind out of your sails when games are canceled,” Shay said. “There’s a little bit of a letdown.
“Basketball’s a rhythm game and you want to be playing games to try and gain some momentum. We’ve kind of lost some of that you can gain moving forward. We’ve got a game. We’ve got to see if we can improve on our offensive efficiency and taking our shots the best that we can.”
LOCKED INTO 4-5 GAME
Saturday’s game doesn’t mean much to ETSU as far as the SoCon standings.
The Bucs (12-10, 8-6) are locked into the No. 4 vs. No. 5 game at the SoCon tournament and will play Chattanooga in the quarterfinals. If ETSU wins Saturday, it will be the fourth seed. It it loses, it will be No. 5.
The Bucs-Mocs game is scheduled for Saturday, March 6 at 2:30 p.m. The tournament is being played at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina. No tickets are being sold to the public.
RIVALRY GAME
Not lost on the Bucs is the fact that they can prevent the Spartans (17-8, 12-5) from winning the conference. UNC Greensboro claims the SoCon regular-season title with a victory and Furman loss to Wofford.
An 81-80 loss to last-place Western Carolina in the Spartans’ last game cost them first place and left them needing help to get the No. 1 seed in the tournament.
“We can also spoil Greensboro’s party,” Shay said. “They’re trying to win the conference and to be a spoiler, I think it’s important.”
The game features the winningest teams in the conference over the past six seasons. Since the 2015-16 season, ETSU has won 142 games and UNC Greensboro has won 136. Each team has 79 conference victories during that span.
The teams met in the SoCon tournament championship game in 2017 and 2018 with each team winning once.
“DISTRACTION”
The Bucs have been in the news after kneeling during the national anthem before a game at Chattanooga two weeks ago. Shay said the players have been able to focus on basketball despite the distraction of becoming national news and causing a wide range of reactions from politicians, fans and otherwise disinterested observers.
“Outwardly, I think they’ve been great,” Shay said. “They haven’t expressed anything but where they’ve prepared for the game. So hopefully we can continue to build on what we’ve been doing. But, you know, there is a distraction.”
LAST TIME OUT
ETSU beat the Spartans 71-61 on Jan. 2 in Greensboro. Reigning SoCon player of the year Isaiah Miller had 24 points and was the only UNCG player in double figures.
Ledarrius Brewer led the Bucs with 18 points. Serrel Smith had 16.
SENIOR DAY
Four ETSU seniors — Silas Adheke, David Sloan, Vonnie Patterson and Jordan Coffin — will be honored before the game. The NCAA has offered every player an extra season after this year, but Shay said he wasn’t sure if any of his seniors would take advantage of that offer.
Game time is 4 p.m.