JOHNSON CITY — Ledarrius Brewer couldn’t bear to watch, yet that was all he could do the last time East Tennessee State and Furman met on the basketball court.
A week ago, Brewer was out of action because of COVID-19 protocols when Furman pulled away from ETSU for a 78-66 victory in Greenville, South Carolina.
“It was tough,” he said. “I’m not going to lie. Having to watch that game … you know our guys competed, but it was still a tough game to just sit there and watch.”
Brewer gets his chance to face Furman on Saturday when the Bucs (8-5, 4-1) host the Paladins (10-4, 4-1) in a Southern Conference game. Tipoff at Freedom Hall is set for 4 p.m.
“All of them are important, but since we just lost in their house, this game right here means a lot,” said Ty Brewer, Ledarrius’ brother. “To lose to the same team twice, that’s not good.”
LAST MEETING
ETSU had no answer for junior guard Mike Bothwell, who scored a career-high 32 points.
“We’re definitely not going to be able to give up 30 points to one player,” Ledarrius Brewer said. “That hurt a lot. Stop that and everything will take care of itself.”
The Bucs stayed close until Furman went on a 17-6 run to end the game. ETSU lost its composure, turning over the ball on three consecutive possessions down the stretch.
LAST TIME OUT
The Brewers combined for 21 consecutive points for the Bucs, who pulled away from Western Carolina for a 58-48 victory.
Ledarrius Brewer led the way with 15, and Ty Brewer and David Sloan each had 12. Damari Monsanto continued his tough inside play with 13 rebounds. He has 27 in the last two games.
Oddly, ETSU center Silas Adheke played 24 minutes and did not attempt a shot.
VMI SURPRISE
Furman is coming off a 74-73 loss at VMI on Wednesday.
Greg Parham’s free throw with 3.1 seconds left was the difference. Parham scored 12 consecutive points for the Keydets and finished with 24 for his fifth consecutive game with at least 20.
The Paladins were led by Jalen Slawson’s 18 points. Bothwell had 14 and Noah Gurley had 12. Furman’s Clay Mounce shot 0-for-7 from 3-point range.
NIBLACK GOOD TO GO
Bucs freshman guard Marcus Niblack has been cleared to play, Shay said Thursday.
“We received word from the NCAA and our compliance office that Marcus Niblack has been cleared to return to competition,” the coach said. “We want to thank everyone for their hard work in getting this matter resolved. We are excited to have Marcus back on the court as he makes us deeper at the guard spot.”
Niblack has 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in nine games this season. He last saw game time on Dec. 30 against Western Carolina.
ON THE HORIZON
Chattanooga is set to invade Freedom Hall on Wednesday.
Looking a little further ahead, ETSU’s Feb. 1 home game against Samford has been postponed because of coronavirus issues in the Samford program.
No new date has been announced for the game, which was already a makeup of a previously postponed contest.