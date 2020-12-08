East Tennessee State's basketball game against UNC Asheville, scheduled for Tuesday night, was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns within the ETSU team.
The two teams were supposed to meet at Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina. The postponement was announced in a press release Tuesday morning.
ETSU was also informed that UVA Wise has postponed its final five games in December in conjunction with COVID-19 protocols. That put the Dec. 18 game scheduled at Freedom Hall on hold.
ETSU said it will work with the two schools on rescheduling these games.
The Bucs' next game is set for Saturday when UAB comes to Freedom Hall for a 4 p.m. tipoff.