JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State men's basketball coach Jason Shay said there’s never a good time to be forced to pause his program, but it’s especially difficult when the team is on a roll.
Shay’s Bucs were forced to postpone their next two games after having a positive coronavirus test on a member of the team on Monday. The team has to shut down all activities for between seven and 10 days, resulting in the postponement of Wednesday’s home game against VMI and Saturday’s game at Wofford.
ETSU had won its first two Southern Conference games and seemed to be improving each time out. The latest outing was a 71-61 victory over UNC Greensboro that left the team full of confidence.
“It’s tough,” Shay said Tuesday during a videoconference with local media. “I think we were getting better. I think we were coming together as a team. The chemistry was where I wanted to see it and we were getting there. And hopefully they were starting to see and feel the results of that bond that was building and developing.”
The team has had to shut down three times the since the preseason. The Bucs’ next game is set for Jan. 13 when Samford is scheduled to come to Freedom Hall.
Shay’s message to his players was to stay positive and try to remember what it was that had them playing so well together recently.
“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves,” he said. “We can’t allow the circumstances to overtake what we’ve done. Let’s stay positive and move forward.
“Any time you have that type of layoff and in the middle of a season, it can it can hurt you. Everybody’s dealing with the same things, so nobody is going to feel sorry for us. We can’t let that deter where we’re at. We’ve got to try and just come back and be ready to go.”
ELSEWHERE IN THE SOCON
The Citadel had another game called off Tuesday. The Bulldogs were supposed to play at Mercer on Wednesday night, but coronavirus issues in that program forced the postponement. The Citadel (7-0) has had all three of its SoCon games postponed.
Western Carolina, which already had games with The Citadel and Samford postponed because of virus issues, also won't play at Samford on Saturday.