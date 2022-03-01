JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State’s first spring football game under coach George Quarles is set for Thursday, April 21 at Green Stadium, the university announced Tuesday.
The Bucs are scheduled to take the field for the first of 14 spring practices on Wednesday, March 23. The drills are closed to the public, but spectators are welcome to come out for the Ballad Health Blue Gold Spring Game.
Quarles took over the program following the retirement of Randy Sanders in December. Quarles inherited a team coming off a league championship, an appearance in the FCS quarterfinals and a program-best 11-2 season.
“I am excited to get on the gridiron and see what these guys are made of,” he said in a release. “We were able to retain a lot of pieces from last year’s Southern Conference championship team. These guys have been working hard in the weight room … and in just a few weeks we will get to see how far they’ve come.”