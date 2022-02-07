JOHNSON CITY — For the first time in a while, the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team made the plays down the stretch.
Jaden Seymour made sure of it.
Seymour scored four points in the final 1:14 and drew a charge on a crucial defense stand, and the Bucs held on for a 75-71 victory over Furman on Monday night at Freedom Hall.
The result broke a five-game losing streak for ETSU (13-3, 5-8 Southern Conference).
“My guys needed this,” Bucs coach Desmond Oliver said. “They needed to finish. Even though I’d rather win by 18 or 12, I think this was sweeter because they needed to know that they’re tough enough to finish.”
With the Bucs nursing a 69-68 lead and the shot clock winding down, Brewer drove the lane and fed Seymour, a freshman forward, with a perfect bounce pass. The layup put ETSU on top 71-68.
“I feel he’s a great finisher around the rim,” said ETSU’s Ledarrius Brewer, who scored 19 of his 20 points in the first half. “I have that confidence in him.”
Six seconds later, Seymour got one of those stops the Bucs haven’t been able to get during their skid, standing his ground in the paint and drawing an offensive foul. Seymour then scored ETSU’s next points when he was fouled and connected twice from the line. That made it 73-68 with 25 seconds left.
“It just came in the flow of the game,” Seymour said. “It just happened to be my night tonight to help the team and make a big impact.”
The Paladins (17-9, 9-4) missed two shots before an Alex Hunter 3 brought them within three with 2.9 seconds left. Brewer’s free throw with 2.3 seconds left sealed the victory.
“We hadn’t had a win in five games, so it feels pretty awesome,” Brewer said.
Seymour finished with 11 points in 33 minutes.
“I told Jaden, ‘You’re playing 30 and you should be playing 11 for a team that has a veteran post guy. But you’re growing up quickly,’ ” Oliver said. “He answered the bell tonight.”
All five ETSU starters finished in double figures. Ty Brewer and Jordan King got 12 points each and David Sloan added 10 points and six assists. Ledarrius Brewer also had 10 rebounds.
Jalen Slawson and Mike Bothwell scored 15 points each for Furman. Conley Garrison added 14.
ON FIRE
How hot were the Bucs in the first half? They made 59% of their shots, hitting 7 of 10 from 3-point range and 10 of 11 from the foul line. They missed only nine shots, leaving few rebounds for the Paladins to gather. ETSU outrebounded Furman 16-9 over the first 20 minutes.
It added up to an 18-point lead that had been cut to 13 by halftime. The Bucs led 43-30 at the break.
BY THE NUMBERS
ETSU cooled in the second half and finished at 50%, making 10 of 19 3-point attempts. Furman shot 52%. The Bucs had a 27-23 rebounding edge and held the lead for 34:31. Furman led for just 1:15.
UP NEXT
After some midweek rest for the first time since conference play began, the Bucs return to action Saturday at home against Samford.