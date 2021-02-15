Damari Monsanto made the shot that would have won.
Unfortunately, it didn’t count.
Monsanto’s potential winning 3-pointer during the wild closing seconds was waved off after a timeout was called from the East Tennessee State bench, and Chattanooga escaped with a 53-51 victory in a Southern Conference men’s basketball game Monday night at the Mocs’ McKenzie Arena.
The Mocs, clinging to a 53-50 lead with 4.8 seconds left, decided to foul Ledarrius Brewer so ETSU couldn’t tie the game with a 3-pointer.
Brewer made the first free throw and missed the second one. Vonnie Patterson got the rebound and threw the ball to Monsanto, who swished the shot from the right corner.
The timeout, which appeared to be called by assistant coach Matt Wise, came right before Monsanto launched the shot. Instead of a 54-53 victory, the Bucs had to regroup for one more play with 2.6 seconds left, and this time it didn’t happen.
After the timeout, Monsanto again got the ball but missed a 3 from the top of the key.
“I asked them do you want to go for the tie or go for the win,” Shay said. “And they said go for the win.
“Damari executed and I thought he got a good look at it. It was just long and hit the back rim.”
Shay said he thought Patterson was stumbling in traffic and the clock was going to run out before ETSU could attempt a shot. Monsanto moved to an open space to get the pass.
“I thought he (Patterson) was off balance and I wanted to make sure we got a clean look,” Shay said. “Sure enough, Damari moved and he makes the shot. That one’s tough to swallow.”
The Mocs (17-5, 8-4) won their fifth game in a row and have the tiebreaker over the Bucs (12-9, 8-5) for seeding in the SoCon tournament thanks to the season sweep.
The Mocs led most of the second with ETSU catching them at 31-all and 47-all, but the Bucs never could get that go-ahead shot to fall until the one wiped out by the timeout.
“We would cut their lead to two, we would get it tied and then have some mental lapses at the other end,” Shay said. “Give them credit. When we did gets stops and went down there they were able to blow up some of our sets and made offense difficult.”
FIRST-HALF UGLY
The physical game saw plenty of hard screens and one attempted tackle.
Chattanooga’s Josh Ayeni was called for an intentional foul when he grabbed David Sloan by the shoulders as Sloan passed him on the way to the basket. The Mocs were up 27-20 at the time and managed just one more basket the rest of the half.
That left Chattanooga up 29-25 at halftime. Even though the Bucs were trailing, they must have felt pretty good going into the locker room to be down just four considering they shot 30% and made just 1 of 8 shots from 3-point range. They stayed in the game by holding the Mocs to two points over the last 4:18.
ETSU, a team that lives and dies with ball movement, was credited with one assist in the opening 20 minutes. Somehow, Chattanooga didn’t lead by more than nine despite the Bucs’ offensive woes.
BY THE NUMBERS
Brewer led the Bucs with 19 points, giving him 70 in the past three games. He was the only ETSU player in double figures. Adheke scored eight.
Monsanto, who has cooled considerably since five consecutive games with at least 20 points, finished with four on 2-for-9 shooting. Since that streak, he’s managed just 12 points in three outings.
Sloan, coming off a 16-point effort against Wofford, made 1 of 9 shots. ETSU shot 33% from the field, including 2-for-13 on 3-pointers. Brewer was the only player to connect from long range.
A.J. Caldwell, the hero of the Mocs’ first win over ETSU, scored 11 points. KC Hankton and Malachi Smith had 10 apiece.
UP NEXT
ETSU hosts Mercer on Wednesday night.