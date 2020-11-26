ESTERO, Fla. — Jason Shay will have to wait at least one more day for his first win as the East Tennessee State men's basketball coach.
Terry Taylor scored five points in the final 35 seconds to cap a huge day, and Austin Peay held off ETSU for a 67-66 victory in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Thursday.
“I’m really proud of my guys,” said Shay, whose team lost by 23 points in the first game of the tournament. “I feel bad that we couldn’t pull out the win. I thought we responded to yesterday.
"The improvement from yesterday to today was tremendous.”
Terry finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds ,and his final play won the game. Moments after Ledarrius Brewer gave the Bucs a 66-65 advantage with 12 seconds left, Taylor drove to the basket. He missed but got the rebound and scored.
“He’s a quick athlete,” Shay said. “He’s quick off the floor. We needed a defensive stop and we did not get it. I thought we were in the right spots. He just went and made some plays. Down the stretch we just didn’t have that intelligence, the toughness or have an athlete quite like Taylor.”
After a timeout, David Sloan missed a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Bucs (0-2).
Brewer led ETSU with 16 points. His brother Ty Brewer added 14.
Ty Brewer hit three 3-pointers during an 11-0 first-half run in which the Bucs made eight of their first 12 shots.
“We were moving the ball and sharing it and we were getting open looks,” Shay said. “When you see the ball go through the net, it energizes you on the defensive end and I thought that was evident. I was pleased with our offensive efficiency. We looked a lot better.”
Ledarrius Brewer’s jump shot with six seconds left in the first half forged a 36-36 halftime tie after Austin Peay had led by as many as seven.
The Bucs overcame a four-minute scoreless streak in the second half to lead three times in the frenetic final three minutes.
After Ledarrius Brewer’s dunk off a lob pass from Sloan put ETSU up 64-62, Taylor scored on a reverse layup while being fouled. The free throw put the Governors up 65-64.
Brewer’s jump shot regained the lead at 66-65, but Taylor struck again for the final time.
Serrel Smith and Sloan each had nine points for the Bucs, who shot 40%. They went 9-for-29 on 3-pointers and 9-for-18 from the foul line.
“Another area of winning basketball is at the foul line,” Shay said. “You can’t do that. If we just make three of those, we win by two. We just had guys that missed front ends of 1-and-1s. That’s beating yourselves. You have to make those free throws. They’re freebies.”
Damari Monsanto finished with eight points, six rebounds and four steals for ETSU.
UP NEXT
ETSU takes on Middle Tennessee State on Saturday at 11 a.m. before returning home. MTSU lost 60-59 to Omaha on Friday in its season opener.
The Bucs’ next game after the Florida tourney will be Dec. 8 when they take on UNC-Asheville at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina.