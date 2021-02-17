JOHNSON CITY — It will have been 455 days between football games for East Tennessee State, and Bucs’ offensive lineman Tre’mond Shorts says that’s been more than long enough.
“It has been a long time,” said Shorts, an all-conference pick and the guy expected to anchor the line this year. “It does feel like a long time ago. A whole year went by without playing football. Wow. That’s crazy.”
The craziness ends and the football starts on Saturday when ETSU plays host to Samford at 1 p.m. at Greene Stadium. It will be the Bucs’ first football game since they ended the 2019 season with a 38-0 loss at Vanderbilt.
Much has happened between then and now. That loss capped a season in which ETSU finished last in the Southern Conference a year after winning a share of the title.
After no SoCon games were played in the fall of 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Bucs were picked to finish near the bottom again this season. Only Western Carolina was picked below them in the nine-team league.
“I feel like no team wants to be picked at the bottom,” Shorts says, “but it always gives us motivation where we know whether we’re No. 1 or No. 9. We always want to win and we always want to go out there and beat every team that’s in the SoCon, everyone who is on our schedule.”
Bucs’ linebacker Blake Bockrath was quick to point out what happened the last time ETSU was picked so low in the preseason rankings. That 2018 team was picked eighth and finished 6-2 in the conference, sharing the league championship with Wofford and earning an FCS playoff berth.
“We love that,” Bockrath said. “You know, we were picked last I think or second-to-last when we were conference champions, so people can say what they want and we’ll keep our head straight and on the task.”
The Southern Conference called off the football season in the fall, preferring to try to play in the spring if possible. Four teams played a handful of non-conference games and ETSU was not one of them, so the Bucs spent the fall practicing.
The fruits of that practice will be on display Saturday as the team faces a Samford team that has won the last three games in the series.
They are calling it a “spring” season even though the area was under a winter weather advisory as the team worked out and spring doesn’t start for another month.
ETSU coach Randy Sanders, who has admitted how anxious he is to start coaching games again, doesn’t care what season it is — as long as it’s football season.
“There is no difference for us that we are playing in February,” Sanders said. “It is unusual playing the first game when you are worried about the possibility of snow. Usually you are worrying about fans, air conditioning and making sure the team stays hydrated. Other than that, it is just like any other game.”