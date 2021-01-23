JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State men’s basketball coach Jason Shay likes to say defense travels. On Saturday, it looked pretty good at home.
ETSU held Furman without a field goal for more than 8½ minutes during a key stretch in the second half and pulled away for a 71-62 Southern Conference victory at Freedom Hall.
“Every game we play, defense is going to be crucial, but we definitely needed to come together as a team tonight and get the stops we needed to win the game,” ETSU center Silas Adheke said.
The offensive output was the Paladins’ lowest of the season. Furman (10-5, 4-2), ranked fourth in the mid-major poll, dropped its second game in a row.
Damari Monsanto did most of the offensive damage for the Bucs (9-5, 5-1), making 6 of 8 shots from 3-point range and finishing with 22 points.
Ledarrius Brewer, who missed ETSU’s loss to Furman a week earlier, scored 17 points, including a six-point surge over 12 seconds that all but sealed the victory.
With the Bucs clinging to a 57-50 lead, Brewer hit an in-rhythm 3-pointer and then made a steal. He was fouled on his emphatic dunk and made the free throw for a 63-50 ETSU lead.
“That’s a huge shot,” Shay said. “He’s got to knock down that shot. He’s been our go-to guy. And then we got them kind of stymied at the other end offensively and they throw a lazy pass. He’s able to jump the passing lane and get a run-out dunk and an and-one. Two huge plays back to back.”
Furman, which never led in the first half, used some crisp back-door passing for a pair of baskets by Clay Mounce and Mike Bothwell early in the second to assume a 40-37 lead.
David Sloan scored back-to-back baskets to put the Bucs back on top and they led the rest of the way. Sloan’s shots started a 15-2 run and the Paladins missed eight shots in a row.
“The adjustments we made from last Saturday to this Saturday were a huge key in the victory,” Shay said.
AGGRESSIVE ADHEKE
Adheke, ETSU’s biggest player at 6-foot-8, 245 pounds, threw his weight around. The grad student scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds. In the Bucs’ last game against Western Carolina, he didn’t even attempt a shot.
“My teammates and coaches are pushing me to be more aggressive,” Adheke said. “The last two or three games I’m kind of subtle and not aggressive enough.”
Adheke made 4 of 9 from the field and 6 of 8 from the foul line.
“Silas was huge,” Shay said. “He has been unbelievable defensively all year.”
MONSANTO’S BIG NIGHT
Monsanto’s output was second only to his 23-point effort against Alabama.
“He can be a sniper,” Shay said. “When the ball leaves his hands, it’s got a chance to go in.”
Monsanto was headed to have X-rays on the pinky of his shooting hand, which he may broken late in the game. He also had eight rebounds, giving him 35 in the past three games.
FURMAN STATS
Mounce led the Paladins with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Bothwell scored 17 points and Noah Gurley had 13.
For the second time in two meetings between the teams, Furman had a starter go scoreless. Gurley didn’t score in the first meeting and Jalen Slawson got the goose egg on Saturday.
DEFENDING FROM THE START
The Bucs held Furman to three points over the first 7:15 and jumped out to a 13-3 lead. ETSU wasn’t efficient enough to pull away, though, and the Paladins fought back to 16-15.
The Bucs’ advantage at halftime was 30-29. Only four Furman players scored in the first half.
FOUL PLAY
Brewer picked up two quick fouls less than a minute apart in the first half. That sent him to the bench with the Bucs up 10-3. When he returned five minutes later, the lead was down to one.
During the 9:42 of playing time Brewer got in the first half, ETSU outscored Furman by 15.
BY THE NUMBERS
ETSU outrebounded the Paladins 38-31 and got 10 more second-chance points. The Bucs’ bench outscored Furman’s 18-4.
ETSU shot 44% and made 10 of 24 from 3-point range. Furman made 42% and hit 8 of 31 from long range.
UP NEXT
Chattanooga visits Freedom Hall on Wednesday night.