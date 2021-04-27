It was a banner day for East Tennessee State golf.
The Bucs had the Southern Conference men's and women's coach and player of the year honorees when the awards were announced Tuesday.
Both teams won SoCon championships last week, leading to Jake Amos and Stefanie Shelton being named the coaches of the year.
Redshirt freshman Archie Davies, who made the SoCon tournament the site of his first collegiate title, was the league’s co-player of the year and its freshman of the year. Davies shared the top award with Furman’s Keller Harper, who became a three-time SoCon player of the year.
Tereza Melecka was the women’s player of the year.
Davies became the 22nd ETSU golfer to be named the conference player in the year, the 14th to do it in the SoCon. The native of Carlisle, England, is the first golfer in SoCon history to be named conference player of the year and freshman of the year at the same time.
Davies' season stroke average of 72.11 ranked third in the league.
Melecka, a senior from the Czech Republic, joined Hee Ying Loy as the only players in program history to earn the SoCon's top honor. Melecka led the conference with a 73.13 stroke average and finished in the top 10 in six of her eight tournaments, including her fourth collegiate victory in Chattanooga.
Joining Davies on the All-SoCon men's team were Trevor Hulbert and Shiso Go. The Bucs' Warda Amira Rawof and Julia Goodson joined Melecka as all-conference picks, and teammate Grace Chin was on the all-freshman team.
Amos’ honor marked the 17th time an ETSU coach has won a coach of the year award and came after his first full season leading the program. Shelton coached the Bucs to a program-record three tournament wins this season.
Both teams await their NCAA regional destination. The women’s selection show is set for Wednesday at 2 p.m. on Golf Channel. The men's field will be revealed on May 5.