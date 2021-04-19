JOHNSON CITY — New East Tennessee State men's basketball coach Desmond Oliver has completed his staff.
Oliver's assistant coaches are Patrice Days, Mark Bialkoski and Mantoris Robinson. Lucas Campbell is the director of basketball operations and Sunny Park is the director of basketball sport performance.
“I’m very excited to finally have all of my staff on board,” Oliver said Monday in a release from the university. “When I set out to hire this staff, I wanted to find guys that had the ability to recruit, develop and teach at the highest level. We talk about wanting our players walking into opposing team’s arenas and looking like a Power 5 team physically. I’m blessed to say we have a Power 5 coaching staff. We have experienced guys with the highest character who are connected and committed to player development on and off the court.”
Days has 12 years of coaching experience, including the past eight at the NCAA Division I level. He spent the last four seasons on Cliff Ellis' staff at Coastal Carolina.
“I’m very excited to be a Buccaneer,” Days said. “This place has tradition and a winning spirit when you touch campus. It’s definitely a blessing. Words can’t decide how happy I am to get to work for Coach Oliver again. He’s been a mentor of mine for years and someone I admire and believe in. I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work!”
Bailkoski comes to ETSU after six seasons at Maryland, the last three as director of basketball operations.
“My family and I are thrilled to be coming to Johnson City,” he said. “We are extremely grateful to Coach Oliver for the opportunity. Coach’s family values, his leadership and vision for the program are all qualities we value most. We are excited to be a Buccaneer family and are committed to serving the student-athletes here at ETSU.”
Robinson, a two-time Big South Conference defensive player of the year at Winthrop, has coached nine years at the collegiate level, including at Appalachian State and Fairmont State. He spent the last three seasons with Earl Grant at the College of Charleston.
Campbell, a four-year player at Tennessee, spent the last two seasons a graduate manager with the Vols.
Park was as the assistant athletic director for sports performance at Evansville since 2015. He was responsible for the design and implementation of the men's basketball team's strength and conditioning program.