JONESBOROUGH — A late rally left East Tennessee State men’s golf coach Jake Amos in a better mood, and his team will take a lead into the final round of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate.
Led by the stellar play of Remi Chartier, the Bucs shot 13 under par in Monday’s second round at Blackthorn Club, leaving them at 24 under and two strokes ahead of defending champion Louisville.
Chartier’s bogey-free 66 left him at 10-under 134. He was two strokes better than Penn State’s Jimmy Myers, Louisville’s Jiri Zuska and Furman’s Walker Crosby through two rounds.
Amos wasn’t feeling very well after his players butchered the par-3 12th hole to the tune of 5 over par. The carnage included a pair of double bogeys.
But the Bucs rallied and played the final three holes in 5 under, including four birdies at the 18th, to seize the lead.
“It gives a lot of hope, honestly, because the last three holes are not very easy and we played them very maturely and we played them well,” Amos said. “I was a little concerned through 12. We had a five- or six-shot lead and we kind of messed up.
“I was worried that was going to spiral a little bit, especially with three freshmen and two sophomores. I didn’t really give them credit how good of golfers they are.”
ETSU’s Mats Ege and Archie Davies came in with 69s that left them both 5 under. Jack Tickle overcame a slow start to post a 71 for the Bucs’ final counting score, an important round after fellow freshman Algot Kleen posted a 79.
Chartier had opened with a 68. Through 36 holes, he has 12 birdies and two bogeys. He made the turn in the second round in 32 and closed his career-low round with a birdie on the home hole.
“I kept my mind pretty clean and that’s probably what helped,” he said.
Chartier’s mother, Ariane Samson, is visiting from Canada and she has been a step ahead of her son on the course. She doesn’t like to watch him putt, so when he reaches the green, she heads to the next hole.
“She gets over emotional when she sees the result of the hole,” Chartier said. “She just enjoys the walk. She gets her steps in. She sees my tee to green. Then she asks me if it was good. It’s all in good love. I’m happy she came down this week.”
Chartier will be going for his first collegiate championship on Tuesday, one that would make him the fourth ETSU player to win its annual tournament.
“To be honest, not thinking about it a lot is what’s best for me,” he said. “I’m aware that I’m playing well enough. What’s important to me is to accomplish my goals that I have set for myself tomorrow. All I can do is the best that I can.”
Charlotte stayed in contention at 18 under. College of Charleston was at 12 under, one shot up on Maryland and two on Virginia Tech.
The tournament scoring record of 35 under, set in 2016 by Virginia, could be in jeopardy. The Bucs finished 32 under in 2018 when they won this tournament for the only time.
“They want to win,” Amos said. “It’s really important to them. We’re going to make sure we give it our best go.”