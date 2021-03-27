JOHNSON CITY — A new quarterback, a record-breaking field goal, two 100-yard rushers, three weather delays, even a hailstorm. The East Tennessee State football team’s 24-17 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday had a little bit of everything.
More importantly, the Blue Ridge Border Battle win at Greene Stadium pushed the Bucs to 3-1 and still harboring hopes of a Southern Conference championship.
“These guys are so excited to be playing,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said. “They’re so happy to be playing and they’re having fun.”
Quay Holmes rushed for 197 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries, and Jacob Saylors added 136 yards on 15 attempts. ETSU finished with 350 yards on the ground, averaging 6.5 yards per carry.
Holmes’ 5-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter put the Bucs up 23-17, their first lead of the day. Before they could kick the extra point, lightning was detected in the area. The players headed for the locker room and the stands emptied.
Thirty-four minutes later, Tyler Keltner’s extra point made it 24-17 for what turned out to be the final point of the game.
NEW QB
Quarterback Brock Landis, a junior-college transfer, ran the ETSU offense for the first time, and the results were mixed. His 1-yard keeper tied the game at 7 midway through the first quarter.
Tyler Riddell started the Bucs’ first three games. Landis played in two unremarkable drives in the season opener against Samford.
“I just felt like with this team, we needed a little more,” Sanders said about the change. “I’m excited about adding him into the mix. I think we’ve got a chance to be pretty dynamic offensively going forward.”
Landis completed 8 of 16 passes for a mere 55 yards, but what pleased Sanders was the fact that he ran for 35 yards.
RUNNING WILD
The Bucs didn’t need too much production through the air because they were running wildly through the Western Carolina defense. Their last 22 plays came on the ground.
“When you run for 350 yards, why throw it?” Sanders said.
Holmes, who also had a 40-yard touchdown run, moved into third place on the ETSU career rushing list, passing George Searcy, Gregg Stubbs and Earl Ferrell. Holmes has 2,487 yards in his career.
“It was good to be able to come out from the jump and establish the run game,” Holmes said. “That’s something that we really paid attention to in practice.”
The Bucs couldn’t put away the Catamounts. They were lined up for a field goal to go up by 10 points late, but a low snap wound up in a 17-yard loss.
That gave Western Carolina the ball with a chance to tie, but the Catamounts went backward and the Bucs took over after holding on fourth-and-24. They ran out the final 1:34.
BIG KICK
Keltner’s 54-yard field goal near the end of the second quarter was the longest kick in ETSU history. It surpassed Jorge Cimadevilla’s 52-yarder in 1986 against James Madison.
The kick, which squeaked over the crossbar, forged a 17-17 halftime tie.
HE DID WHAT?
ETSU’s Alijah Huzzie gave the Catamounts a chance to score when his questionable decision on a punt return backfired. Huzzie jumped in the air to haul in a shanked punt that had bounced. He bobbled the ball while in the air and when he came down, Western Carolina’s Dylan Abernathy had possession at the ETSU 30.
The Catamounts (1-8, 1-5 SoCon) turned it into points when Richard McCollum connected on a 45-yard field goal for a 10-7 Western Carolina lead.
TRICK PLAY
The Catamounts, who scored first on a 21-yard pass from Ryan Glover to Raekwon Heath, went up 17-7 on a trick play in the second quarter.
Tight end Clayton Bardall found himself completely uncovered and hauled in a 44-yard touchdown pass from Carlos Davis after a double reverse left the ball in the backup quarterback’s hands and fooled the Bucs.
HAILSTORM
The start of the game was delayed by more than an hour, first by a freak hailstorm that left the field completely covered and then by a thunderstorm that forced the stadium to be evacuated.
As the players warmed up, another thunderstorm hit, forcing a delay to the kickoff.
ODDS AND ENDS
ETSU’s offensive coordinator Mike Rader spent the game in the press box instead of his usual spot on the sideline. ...
Isaiah Wilson suffered a leg injury while catching a first-quarter pass, left the game and didn’t return ...
ETSU linebacker Donovan Manuel, who suffered a leg injury against The Citadel the previous week, did not play. ...
Western Carolina running back Donnovan Spencer was held to 40 yards on 12 carries.
UP NEXT
The Bucs play at VMI on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the biggest SoCon game of the week.