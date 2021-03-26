JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State passes the halfway point of the Southern Conference’s spring football gantlet Saturday and Bucs coach Randy Sanders' team is still feeling its way through the strange season necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s different,” Sanders said. “The whole scenario is different. The atmosphere is different. But yet it’s football. I’ve got some guys that get really excited about playing football, really enjoy it. I’ve got some that are looking for somebody get them excited. We’ve got to get ourselves excited. We’ve got to get ready to play.
“Football is a game of energy. It’s a game of enthusiasm. It’s a game of emotion. We’ve got to create our own energy and enthusiasm to get excited to play.”
The Bucs' next chance to get excited to play comes Saturday when Western Carolina visits Greene Stadium for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
ETSU (2-1 SoCon) needs to win if it wants to keep pace with the leaders. Only VMI and Chattanooga are above them in the league standings.
Western Carolina (1-7, 1-4 SoCon) is averaging 13 points a game and allowing 37. Its lone victory was against winless Citadel.
OVERTIME SERIES
The last two games in the series have gone to overtime. The Bucs won a 45-43 thriller at home in 2018 and lost 23-20 in 2019 on the road.
This will be the third edition of what the schools have been calling the Blue Ridge Border Battle. They’re playing for a trophy that features a rock taken from the Appalachian Trail on the North Carolina-Tennessee border.
2,000-YARD MEN
Each team boasts a running back with more than 2,000 yards in his career.
Quay Holmes, ETSU’s all-conference junior, has 2,290 career yards, ranking sixth in program history. Western Carolina’s Donnovan Spencer has 2,039 yards and is 174 from entering his school’s top 10. He had 220 against The Citadel a couple of weeks ago.
Spencer, the SoCon's second-leading rusher at 84.8 yards per game, has six touchdowns and averages 5.7 yards per carry.
Despite having the 1-2 punch of Holmes and Jacob Saylors, the Bucs rank last in the league in rushing yards. They average 88 yards per game on the ground, the only SoCon team under 122.
The Bucs are tough run against, especially in goal-line situations. Opponents are averaging just 3 yards per rush and have struggled to gain an inch when the ball is near the goal line.
“That’s what we love,” linebacker Colton Lakes said. “We take pride in being a hard-nosed, tough, physical team and when it comes down to us we know we have to get a stop. We take pride in being mentally tough as well. If our offense can score points for us, we will come through on our end and stop the opposing offense.”
STATS OF NOTE
Western Carolina quarterback Ryan Glover has completed 58% of his passes for 664 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions. ETSU’s Tyler Riddell has completed 61% while throwing for 575 yards with three TD passes and two interceptions. ...
ETSU is the only team in the SoCon not to have converted a fourth-down gamble, sitting at 0-for-3 for the season. Western Carolina has gone for it 15 times, converting four. ...
The Bucs are the most penalized team in the conference, averaging nine flags for 67 yards. Interestingly, they also lead the league in opponents’ penalty yards; their foes average 57 yards a game.
GETTING TO WATCH
For the first this season, ETSU is selling tickets for the grassy hillside in Greene Stadium. Admission is $10.
Also, the game is being televised on ABC Tri-Cities. Pete Yanity will do the play-by-play with Jared Singleton adding commentary.